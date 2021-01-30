Biggest Snow in Two Winters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting Saturday in the teens and lower 20s. Sunshine will give way to a hazy sky later this afternoon. Continued dry through this evening. A storm moving into the Ohio Valley will spread snow across the region, starting during the late night and predawn hours of Sunday morning. Snow will impact travel on Sunday, as it continues throughout the day, temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. At this time, snow amounts ranging from 4 - 8 inches, with higher amounts possible for the mountains. If we remain primarily all snow, the higher end of this range. If more mixing with sleet, ice occur, the lower end. The snow likely heavy at times, Sunday morning. Snow may taper late in the afternoon or early evening for awhile. A coastal storm will start to take shape by early Monday, and this storm may prolong and add to additional snow or some wintry mix and accumulation Monday. Stay tuned for updates!