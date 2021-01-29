Winter Storm Threat

Tracking a strong storm system developing to our west. It will arrive here predawn Sunday with snow. Several inches of snow possible Sunday. The snow may mix with sleet and freezing rain and rain at times later in the day, Sunday night into Monday, especially south and east of Charlottesville. The early call for snow amounts will range from 3 to 6 inches. You’ll be on the lower end if snow turns to a wintry mix early. The higher end if you have more snow than a wintry mix. Keep checking back for updates through weekend!