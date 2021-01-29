CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a frigid start to Friday with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Wind chills over the higher elevations have been below zero! Sunshine, blue sky along with a blustery breeze this afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average through the weekend.
Clear, calm and colder overnight into early Saturday. Dry weather ahead for Saturday and Saturday evening. This will be the calm before our next winter storm threat!
Tracking a strong storm system developing to our west. It will arrive here predawn Sunday with snow. Several inches of snow possible Sunday. The snow may mix with sleet and freezing rain and rain at times later in the day, Sunday night into Monday, especially south and east of Charlottesville. The early call for snow amounts will range from 3 to 6 inches. You’ll be on the lower end if snow turns to a wintry mix early. The higher end if you have more snow than a wintry mix. Keep checking back for updates through weekend!
Lingering snow, ice and rain on Monday into Monday night. Trending drier and chilly mid to late next week.
Friday: Brisk sunshine with highs in the 30s.
Friday night: Clear, calm and frigid. Lows mostly in the 10s.
Saturday: Sunshine and chilly. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday night: A dry evening. Snow arrives predawn. Lows in the upper 20s.
Sunday: Snow. It could be heavy at times in the morning. Possibly mixing with or changing to sleet and freezing rain later in the day and night. Mainly south and east. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Snow, ice and rain showers. Highs in the 30s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Trending drier in the afternoon. Highs lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs 40s. Lows 20s.
