VDH: 497,912 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 6,379 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 497,912 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, January 29.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,238.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,308, 71 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,419,713 an increase of 44,660 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 21,241, 128 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,887, Charlottesville = 2,713, Fluvanna County = 1,143, Greene County = 835, Louisa County = 1,480, Nelson County = 631.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,714, Bath County = 241, Buena Vista = 729, Harrisonburg = 5,270, Highland County = 78, Lexington = 803, Rockbridge County = 1,053, Rockingham County = 5,509, Staunton = 2,197, Waynesboro = 1,825.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,720, Fauquier County = 3,441, Madison County = 465, Orange County = 1,499, Rappahannock County = 262.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 46 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 58 cases and 0 deaths, Stuarts Draft Retirement Community = 11 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths; Countryside Assisted Living = * cases
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 178 cases and 21 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 120 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, Jan. 28 - 493,674 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 493,674 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, January 28.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,121.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,308, 80 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,375,053, an increase of 51,888 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 21,113, 127 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,859, Charlottesville = 2,697, Fluvanna County = 1,132, Greene County = 830, Louisa County = 1,462, Nelson County = 623.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,688, Bath County = 239, Buena Vista = 726, Harrisonburg = 5,246, Highland County = 78, Lexington = 800, Rockbridge County = 1,043, Rockingham County = 5,467, Staunton = 2,186, Waynesboro = 1,807.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,691, Fauquier County = 3,424, Madison County = 458, Orange County = 1,491, Rappahannock County = 260.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 46 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 58 cases and 0 deaths, Stuarts Draft Retirement Community = 11 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 178 cases and 21 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 120 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, January 27 - 488,553 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,227.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,228, 54 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,323,165, an increase of 51,415 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,986, 126 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,789, Charlottesville = 2,681, Fluvanna County = 1,082, Greene County = 817, Louisa County = 1,430, Nelson County = 609.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,671, Bath County = 237, Buena Vista = 713, Harrisonburg = 5,223, Highland County = 78, Lexington = 796, Rockbridge County = 1,025, Rockingham County = 5,434, Staunton = 2,172, Waynesboro = 1,790.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,667, Fauquier County = 3,384, Madison County = 448, Orange County = 1,476, Rappahannock County = 255.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 46 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 58 cases and 0 deaths, Stuarts Draft Retirement Community = 11 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 178 cases and 21 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 120 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, January 26 - 483,326 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,707.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,174, 93 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,271,750, an increase of 37,538 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,860, 96 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,757, Charlottesville = 2,662, Fluvanna County = 1,074, Greene County = 806, Louisa County = 1,417, Nelson County = 598.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,653, Bath County = 238, Buena Vista = 700, Harrisonburg = 5,203, Highland County = 77, Lexington = 786, Rockbridge County = 1,012, Rockingham County = 5,400, Staunton = 2,160, Waynesboro = 1,769.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,655, Fauquier County = 3,333, Madison County = 438, Orange County = 1,461, Rappahannock County = 251.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 46 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 58 cases and 0 deaths, Stuarts Draft Retirement Community = 11 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 178 cases and 21 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 120 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
Monday, January 25 - 478,619 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 6,172.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,081, 3 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,234,212, an increase of 59,841 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,764, 52 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,746, Charlottesville = 2,651, Fluvanna County = 1,067, Greene County = 793, Louisa County = 1,403, Nelson County = 583.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,623, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 695, Harrisonburg = 5,162, Highland County = 76, Lexington = 785, Rockbridge County = 1,006, Rockingham County = 5,326, Staunton = 2,156, Waynesboro = 1,759.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,637, Fauquier County = 3,301, Madison County = 437, Orange County = 1,450, Rappahannock County = 247.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 58 cases and 0 deaths, Stuarts Draft Retirement Community = 11 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 178 cases and 21 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 120 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, January 24 - 472,447 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,792.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,078, 1 less than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,174,371, an increase of 40,330 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,712, 58 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,711, Charlottesville = 2,639, Fluvanna County = 1,057, Greene County = 774, Louisa County = 1,378, Nelson County = 573.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,596, Bath County = 239, Buena Vista = 690, Harrisonburg = 5,151, Highland County = 73, Lexington = 783, Rockbridge County = 991, Rockingham County = 5,289, Staunton = 2,144, Waynesboro = 1,738.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,593, Fauquier County = 3,236, Madison County = 433, Orange County = 1,423, Rappahannock County = 245.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 42 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 170 cases and 19 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 118 cases and 15 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
