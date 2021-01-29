New art installation at UVA Medical Center honors healthcare workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new art installation is on display at University of Virginia Medical Center’s south tower after a Lexington woman created and donated it to honor healthcare workers.
Barbara Crawford says she was moved by the dedication of the front-line staff during the covid-19 pandemic, but also by the way UVA staff cared for her husband who had cancer for 10 years.
She then created an art piece called “the river” to show how the many different aspects of health and healing intertwine.
“When I made it I used a pair of scissors that the hospital had given to my husband after one of his operations to do is ileostomy bag, so I made it and cut it with those scissors that I had also used to take care of him,” said Crawford.
“The river” will be on display in the atrium of the hospital for about three months.
