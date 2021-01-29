Nelson County SPCA seek technology donations

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Nelson County SPCA is asking for donations of gently-used working computers, laptops, tablets printer/copiers, and digital cameras.
The Lovingston-area shelter says it recently upgraded its data system and is in need of more up-to-date tech equipment to utilize the new services and present itself more virtually to help the animals staff care for find their forever homes.
“Newer technology will help us be able to meet our virtual demands and get animals up online faster, and in turn getting them adopted quicker and enabling us to be able to save more lives,” Nelson County SPCA Director Lindsey Hoffman said.
If you have any tech equipment you would like to donate to the Nelson County SPCA, you can call the shelter at (434) 263-7722 or direct emails to lindsey21581@gmail.com.
