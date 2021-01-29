More broadband service may be coming to Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A plan to get more internet service to rural parts of Greene County is another step closer to reality.
A proposed extension on a current cell tower on Lydia Mountain could bring high-speed internet to over 500 homes west of Stanardsville. Shentel requested a special use permit to take on the project, which the Greene County Planning Commission approved unanimously.
“The emergency services people have problems in those same parts of the county with their own communications. So it’s not just school kids anymore, and everybody’s come to realize certainly in the last year, how important it is for everybody in Greene County,” Jay Willer of Greene County’s Planning Commission said.
The Greene County Board of Supervisors will seek feedback at its meeting in February before voting on the final approval.
