Implementation of PEUC unemployment benefit program delayed, again

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Frustrations are mounting against the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) after it announced another delay in implementing one of the federally approved benefit programs.
On Wednesday, the VEC stated the implementation date for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program has changed, but no date was provided.
“More communication will be forthcoming,” the website said. “The FPUC additional benefit of $300 will also apply. Please monitor your Gov2Go account.”
On Jan. 6, the VEC released a timeline stating a target implementation date for this program was scheduled for that Friday (Jan. 8). However, on Jan. 13, administrators announced a delay in implementing that program along with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program; rescheduling the target date to Jan. 29.
Wednesday’s recent update still stated the PUA benefit system had hopes of being operational by Friday.
The PUA and PEUC programs were extended for an additional 11 weeks under the Dec. 27, 2020, COVID-19 relief package signed by former President Donald Trump.
These programs are for Virginians who exhausted their original weeks of benefits under these programs.
However, the delays have left many people at their wits’ end.
“This is absolutely outrageous,” said one viewer email. “You wait and wait for information [and] the dates just keep getting pushed out. It’s impossible to get anyone on the phone.”
“We were just told the date has changed and no further information is available,” wrote another viewer. “Most of us are hanging on by a thread. My thread broke a long time ago and now I’m drowning. I’ve worked since I was 15 years-old; this is the first time I’ve ever been without a job, because of this pandemic. I’m about to lose everything I’ve worked so hard for.”
“People are suffering, and this department can’t get their act together,” added another viewer. “I am out of work and haven’t received an unemployment payment in almost a month.”
The VEC website said it is still awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to properly implement some of these programs. However, more information about why this delay was occurring was not immediately available.
NBC12 reached out to the VEC for comment, but messages were not immediately returned.
Another update from the VEC is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.
