FRIGID Night. Cold Stretch Through Weekend. Watching Storm For Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Frigid temperatures tonight under clear skies and a brisk northwest wind. Morning lows in the 10s to low 20s and wind chills in the 0s and 10s. Sunny and cold Friday and still breezy. Highs holding in the 30s with winch chills in the 20s. Another frigid start Saturday morning and continued cold, but less wind. While Saturday is dry, a new storm developing will track into the Ohio Valley and impact the Mid-Atlantic Sunday with snow and for some a wintry mix. The potential is there for several inches of snow on Sunday. As the Ohio Valley storm weakens, a new storm will develop along the coast and this could prolong and make for more snow and or a wintry mix into Monday. Stay tuned for updates.
Tonight: Mostly clear, brisk and frigid. Lows in the teens to low 20s.
Friday: Sunny, brisk and cold. Highs 30s. Lows 10s to low 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs 30s to near 40. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Snow, cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows around 30.
Monday: More snow, wintry mix still possible, cold, windy. Highs 30s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, breezy and cold. Highs upper 30s to near 40. Lows mid 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 40s.
