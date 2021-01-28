FRIGID Night. Cold Stretch Through Weekend. Watching Storm For Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Frigid temperatures tonight under clear skies and a brisk northwest wind. Morning lows in the 10s to low 20s and wind chills in the 0s and 10s. Sunny and cold Friday and still breezy. Highs holding in the 30s with winch chills in the 20s. Another frigid start Saturday morning and continued cold, but less wind. While Saturday is dry, a new storm developing will track into the Ohio Valley and impact the Mid-Atlantic Sunday with snow and for some a wintry mix. The potential is there for several inches of snow on Sunday. As the Ohio Valley storm weakens, a new storm will develop along the coast and this could prolong and make for more snow and or a wintry mix into Monday. Stay tuned for updates.