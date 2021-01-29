The Fountain Fund selects peer partners to launch new program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Charlottesville nonprofit that helps formerly incarcerated people get off their feet is kicking off a new initiative. The Fountain Fund seeks to disrupt the cycle of poverty and incarceration. It just selected five people to work with its client partners and do just that.
Rika Cutchin is one of those just selected for the program. After her release from jail she sought programs that could get her back on her feet. She found the Fountain Fund and applied to its peer partner program.
“My plan is just to be here to advocate for people of color,” Cutchin said.
The program pairs people who’ve been recently incarcerated with those who’ve been out for a while it calls client partners. One individual, Martize Tolbert, served six years in prison and now works at the Fountain Fund. He’ll also be starting at the University of Virginia next week to get his degree.
“We have multiple different programs going on, existing right now through the Fountain Fund. We have an EA fund, which is an emergency assistance fund, and we have a committee of client partners who run that,” Tolbert said.
The Fountain Fund has low interest loans its client partners can utilize for a variety of reasons. This peer partner program is its newest initiative made possible via a Bank of America grant.
“We were selected for the neighborhood champion award and we won. Through that champion award we got a grant of $50,000,” Tolbert said.
Peer partners will go through a leadership and development course focused on personal growth and empowerment.
“You still have the right to design your life and pursue some of the things that you want to pursue although you may not know about them. So, I get people to understand that through my practices and utilizing my be REAL concept,” Carl Brown, who leads the personal development course, said.
As for Rika’s future plan...
“You can change. You know, we all make mistakes, it’s about coming back from it and that’s exactly what I intend to do,” Cutchin said.
