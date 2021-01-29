Former nurse living in Crozet runs into trouble while looking to volunteer for vaccine rollout

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - With the vaccine rollout moving slowly, many former nurses are looking to come out of retirement to help. One former nurse living in Crozet, Carol Davis, is eager to volunteer. Unfortunately, she is running into red-tape.
Davis was a nurse for 30 years, drawn to the profession because of her desire to help others. She retired in 2018. When COVID-19 vaccination time came along, she was eager to step up.
“We were discussing it on our Facebook site, The Virginia Association of Nurse Anesthetists, about how to help people who are retired,” Davis said. “I found out about the, the volunteer medical team that can go out and help.”
Davis was delighted. Thanks to a new Virginia Nursing Code created during the pandemic, the state Board of Nursing could issue her a new restricted volunteer license. All she needed to do was apply.
“I was told that there wasn’t enough IT support to submit it online,” she said. “You have to apply and send it by mail and pay $95.”
Davis sent in her application by certified mail to the Board of Nursing office in Henrico.
“All of a sudden, I got a text saying ‘your package is now in transit’ and I’m like ‘where is it in transit to?” Davis said. “It’s supposed to be delivered...It was in transit to Louisville, Kentucky and two days later I had a delivered notice.”
Davis brought her confusion to the Crozet postmaster.
“How did this end up in Louisville, Kentucky when it has a Henrico, Virginia, address and have somebody actually deliver it and have somebody signed for?” Davis asked at the Crozet Post Office.
She was frustrated by the postmaster’s answer.
“He goes, ‘I have no idea how it happened. There’s nothing that can be done about it.’ and I’m like this contains my application with my social security number, and what I’m most concerned about is that my social security numbers out there,” she said.
What started with her desire to help vaccinate people, ended with her social security number delivered to Kentucky.
“I’m back to square one. I’m calling the Board of Nursing...so I could drive to Richmond and hand them the application,” Davis said.
She says, if this is happening to her, she wonders how many other nurses will run into the same obstacles.
“I don’t understand the bureaucratic red tape, and the cost involved to volunteer,” Davis said. “And how in 2021 the Virginia Board of Nursing doesn’t have the ability to take a license application online?”
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.