Fluvanna man charged with animal cruelty after investigation at Tavern on the James

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Fluvanna County man was charged with animal cruelty after an investigation at Tavern on the James restaurant in Scottsville.
Police were first called in Tuesday, Jan. 19 after people reported someone threw hot water at a cat.
Albemarle County police searched the restaurant Wednesday, Jan. 27 and Charles Spencer Marshall was charged on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Officers captured the cat and took it to the Charlottesville – Albemarle SPCA where veterinarians determined it had minor injuries not related to that incident.
If you, or anyone you know, witnessed the incident, or has firsthand knowledge of an injured cat that may have been involved, please contact the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.