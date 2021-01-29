Daily Progress building in Albemarle County expected to have a new owner soon

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Daily Progress building in Albemarle County is expected to have a new owner soon. The newspaper will stay in the building at 685 Rio Road West, but only take up some of the space after it’s renovated.
According to a Daily Progress article, the newspaper’s former owner BH Media retained ownership of the building after the paper was sold to Lee Enterprise last year.
Details on the sale won’t be available until the deal closes.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.