Crews battle Wintergreen house fire

WINTERGREEN, Va. (WVIR) - A Wintergreen area home can be salved after a fire broke out Thursday evening, according to crews on scene.
Fire rescue crews responded to the 1200 block of Laurel Springs Drive around 8 p.m. They say the blaze started as a chimney fire and spread to the second floor.
No one was hurt. We’re told the people who live there are staying in a rental at the bottom of the mountain Thursday night.
The house did sustain plenty of smoke damage.
