Crews battle Wintergreen house fire
Crews respond to a house fire along Laurel Springs Drive. (Source: WVIR)
By Max Marcilla and Amanda Williams | January 28, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 10:49 PM

WINTERGREEN, Va. (WVIR) - A Wintergreen area home can be salved after a fire broke out Thursday evening, according to crews on scene.

Fire rescue crews responded to the 1200 block of Laurel Springs Drive around 8 p.m. They say the blaze started as a chimney fire and spread to the second floor.

No one was hurt. We’re told the people who live there are staying in a rental at the bottom of the mountain Thursday night.

The house did sustain plenty of smoke damage.

