Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Review Board receives training from NACOLE

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Review Board went through a training seminar on Thursday night conducted by the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement (NACOLE).
NACOLE shared some common goals of review boards, discussed what policies have been helpful, and the history of police review.
They say it’s a necessary part of trust between cops and the community.
“When the community trusts their law enforcement agency, it makes the law enforcement agency able to perform their jobs better,” said Liana Perez, NACOLE’s director of operations. “Because the community has that level of trust in them to share things, to be able to solve community issues.”
Perez also emphasized the role of oversight to solve problems beyond individual cases.
“Sometimes it’s not necessarily the immediate action of an officer or inaction of an officer, but there could be an underlying issue. Maybe training was an issue, maybe supervision was an issue,” she said. “Having the ability to look at things proactively puts you in a position to kind of look at the bigger picture.”
She says “if you focus more on organizational change you can concentrate on the reduction and prevention of misconduct.”
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.