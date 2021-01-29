Charlottesville, Albemarle Public Schools work on budgets for next fiscal year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both Charlottesville and Albemarle County public school systems are working on complicated budgets for fiscal year 2022.
This budget cycle is complex for everyone due to the pandemic and changing expectations for student needs and revenue projections.
The timeline for the work includes school board budget approval in February and adoption of a final budget in May. Opportunities for public input will be offered during school board, council, and supervisor meetings in the coming weeks and months.
Charlottesville Public Schools
City schools hope to use millions of dollars in federal CARES Act funding to address those needs created by COVID-19. The school board and city council discussed expectations during a virtual work session Thursday evening.
Support for teachers and staff is also a major priority. City schools hope to give them an average 2% raise.
Many other factors are at play and were discusesed. Some are detailed in this budget presentation. CPS posts updates and documents regarding budget development at its website.
Albemarle County Public Schools
Albemarle County schools are also eyeing increased compensation for teachers and staff. That was a big topic of concern during Thursday afternoon’s work session between the school board and supervisors.
ACPS is also eyeing millions of CARES act dollars for learning recovery due to covid-19. Additional details can be found in this recent budget presentation.
You can keep up with the budget development process for Albemarle County are the ACPS website’s budget section.
