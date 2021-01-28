Rep. Spanberger discusses COVID-19 relief, impeachment at telephone town hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger spent her Wednesday evening on a telephone town hall with some constituents.
The 7th district Democrat answered questions on COVID-19 relief, the vaccine rollout, and domestic terrorism.
She said she met with White House officials to discuss COVID relief and shared some additional priorities.
“As this new Congress begins I am laser-focused on delivering additional COVID-19 relief but I’m also focused on working with the new administration and my colleagues to deliver large-scale infrastructure legislation - something that has frankly been long, long overdue,” she said.
She also mentioned that she hopes part of the action taken on infrastructure includes making “progress in delivering one of my favorite legislative priorities: highspeed broadband internet connectivity to rural communities.”
She was also asked about the impeachment of former President Donald Trump and the upcoming trial in the U.S. Senate.
“I think it is the responsibility of the United States Senate to conduct a trial with evidence and information and witnesses,” she said. “I think it’s an important step for history, quite frankly, for there to be a trial to determine whether the United States senators, as jurors in that trial, believe that he is guilty or innocent of having incited an insurrection.”
