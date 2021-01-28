Practice underway for Spring Football at JMU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been more than a year since James Madison played a football game.
The Dukes ended the 2018 season by competing in the FCS national championship game on January 11th, 2020.
But like many schools at that level, JMU opted not to play in the fall, after it was announced the FCS Playoffs would be held in the spring.
Practice for their first-ever spring season is underway, and the Dukes are happy to have the chance to play.
Head coach Curt Cignetti says, “Obviously, it’s been a different year, but we’re excited to be back. We had the pads on yesterday. The pads were cracking, the kids were excited to be practicing. It’s great to be back in season. I think everybody feels a breath of fresh air to be back into a routine, to have something to prepare for, and I’m looking forward to it.”
JMU is scheduled to open the season on February 20th at home against Morehead State.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.