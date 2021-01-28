New Virginia wildlife license plate announced

“Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, sponsored the bill at the urging of young conservationists affiliated with Salamander Savers, an ecological-minded 4-H group whose members ranged in age from 8 to 18. This special designation was also made possible through a collaborated effort between DWR, the Virginia Herpetological Society, and many naturalists and teachers, who worked hard to raise awareness about salamanders,” a release from the DWR said.