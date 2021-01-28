Kaine discusses COVID-19 relief bill, calls for use of Defense Production Act for vaccines

Congressional Democrats plan to use budget reconciliation, a tool to allow some bills to pass with only a simple majority vote. Since that process was implemented in 1980, budget reconciliation has been used by both parties a total of 21 times, most recently in 2017. However, even getting to 50 votes in the Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris could break a tie, could be a challenge with slim Democratic margins. Kaine says that’s where negotiation will be key, and he expects the final product will have lawmakers on both sides of the aisle behind it.