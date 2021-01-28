JMU men’s basketball defeats Towson 78-63

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Matt Lewis scored a game-high 23 points, and the JMU men’s basketball team defeated Towson 78-63 on Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Lewis has made at least one three-pointer in fifty consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in Division I, and just nine games shy of cracking the all-time, Division I Top 10.
The senior hit five three-pointers against the Tigers.
The Dukes had runs of 17-0 and 12-0 in the 1st half, and led 43-25 at halftime.
JMU (8-5, 3-1 CAA) is scheduled to return to action next Wednesday at home against Elon.
