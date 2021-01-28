Jefferson Madison Regional Library Celebrates 100 Years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Madison Regional Library system celebrates a century of serving the Charlottesville area this year.
Lorenzo Dickerson was among those Wednesday night who helped shine a light on the growth of the system over the last one hundred years. He looks at its segregated past in an upcoming documentary.
JMRL Director David Plunkett says while it’s important to celebrate, it’s also vital to understand the past when the library wasn’t a place where “everyone” could gather.
“JMRL couldn’t just throw up a banner now and say ‘yea, good for us. 100 years of library service, good for this community’ without being honest about what that history looked like and whose lives were affected and having to tell the true story about the variants to access that existed and were baked into the institutions from the very beginning,” Plunkett said.
Tom Chapman with the Albemarle County Historical Society called today’s libraries “the great equalizer” and an opportunity for anyone to gain knowledge and access to technology.
