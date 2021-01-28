Devils Backbone temporarily closes Nelson Co. location due to COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees and our communities is our number one priority, and we have implemented a number of precautionary measures across our company to address COVID-19. We learned that one of our employees at Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows tested positive for COVID-19. They were working on-site on January 22. Following the guidance of health authorities, we have contacted all colleagues who worked in close proximity with this team member so they may self-quarantine and get tested. We will be closing until further notice to deep clean and thoroughly sanitize our offices, brewery, and brewpub. The safety and quality of our products has not been impacted. We’ll continue to provide updates on social media moving forward as we work closely with the local health authorities to ensure we meet and exceed all safety guidelines. The safety of our employees and guests is our top priority.