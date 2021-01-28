Charlottesville adjusting invoices of some gas utility customers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says roughly 4,000 city gas customers were overcharged. As a result, corrected statements are being mailed out. The city adds that customers enrolled in Easy Pay were not impacted
Charlottesville announced Thursday, January 28, that the inflated gas bills were issued in January to customers in the neighborhoods around the University of Virginia, the southwest section of the city, and the Ivy Road/Highway 250 West area in Albemarle County.
The inflated bills were not the result of any meter malfunction or meter reading issue.
The Utility Billing Office has corrected the bills, and new bills and a letter of explanation will be sent via mail by Friday, January 29.
Impacted neighborhoods include some or all areas of:
- Barracks/Rugby
- Fry’s Spring
- Ivy Road/Highway 250 West area
- Jefferson Park Avenue
- Lewis Mountain
- North Downtown
- Venable
Customers who have already paid their inflated bills will be issued a credit on their account or can request the difference be returned to them via check.
Customers enrolled in the Easy Pay Plan with a recurring online payment have not been charged the inflated amount and their transactions will occur with only the corrected amounts.
Charlottesville says the due date for impacted bills has been extended from February 12 to February 19.
Customers with questions can check their account online or contact the Utility Billing Office at (434) 970-3211.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.