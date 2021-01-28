CDC publishes study finding spread of COVID-19 in K-12 schools is rare

“Only seven of 191 cases (3.7%) were linked to in-school transmission, and all seven were among children. Mask-wearing among students was reported by teachers as high, which likely contributed to low levels of observed disease transmission in these 17 K–12 schools. Although asymptomatic transmission is possible, this study demonstrated that, with precautions in place, in-school transmission of SARS-CoV-2 appeared to be uncommon in this rural Wisconsin community, despite up to a 40% positive SARS-CoV-2 test rate in the surrounding county,” the study explained.In the Shenandoah Valley, leaders of the Central Shenandoah Health District say that there have been very few COVID-19 outbreaks within schools.