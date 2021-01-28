C-Street Cooperative Preschool continuing to educate children for decades

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One preschool in Charlottesville has been educating children for nearly half a century.
C-Street Cooperative Preschool opened in 1972 as a nonprofit school operated by parents. For more than 40 years, the school taught children on Chancellor Street, but has since relocated to the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
“ABC’s and 1,2,3′s, you’d have lots of time to do that in public education and private schools. Now the preschool-level learning: how to be part of a group, learning how to be part of a community, that is essential,” teacher Heather Swindle said.
The preschool continues to offer a nurturing, inclusive, and enriching environment for its students.
C-Street Cooperative Preschool will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year.
