The big chill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure to our south is moving away. The system blanketed the region with generally light snow overnight into this morning. As high pressure builds in, skies will partially clear, and a northwest wind will increase making temperatures feel blustery. Teens are expected tonight. We can expect dry conditions Friday into Saturday. Another system now over the west coast, will head east bringing a combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !