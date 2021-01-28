The big chill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure to our south is moving away. The system blanketed the region with generally light snow overnight into this morning. As high pressure builds in, skies will partially clear, and a northwest wind will increase making temperatures feel blustery. Teens are expected tonight. We can expect dry conditions Friday into Saturday. Another system now over the west coast, will head east bringing a combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Clearing skies & blustery, High: around 40
Tonight: “cuddle Alert”, clear & frigid, Low: upper teens
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: upper teens
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Snow, sleet, freezing rain, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, wintry mix, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
