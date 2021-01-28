Analyzing new COVID-19 vaccine data in Blue Ridge Health District

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s new data to track how the vaccine rollout is going across the Commonwealth.
On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health released a new dashboard to track how many doses of vaccine each of Virginia’s 35 health districts have received.
In the Blue Ridge Health District, which includes Charlottesville, and Albemarle, Greene, Fluvanna, Nelson, and Louisa Counties, 60,400 doses have been received. That’s the third-most for any health district, only behind Fairfax and Norfolk.
Vaccines from the state can go to five destinations: local health departments, hospitals, medical practices, pharmacies, and other community health providers.
Of BRHD’s 60,400, UVA Health says it has received 25,075 doses as of last Friday.
No specific data is available for Sentara Martha Jefferson. When asked, Sentara says it only shares the number of vaccines across its health care system (it has administered 31,601 vaccines across those entities, accounting for 48% of staff members).
All of that has led to at least 26,330 shots in the arms of BRHD residents. At least 3,213 of those were second doses.
Another note from the data: this means about 9% of the Census-estimated 256,000 residents of the Blue Ridge Health District has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. Across Virginia, that number is 6.1%.
