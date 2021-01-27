WATCH LIVE: Governor Northam holds COVID-19 vaccine briefing

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam provided an update on matters related to the coronavirus vaccine in the commonwealth Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Northam says he knows people are out of patience, and everyone is tired of the pandemic. Today’s briefing will focus on vaccinations, as well as transparency
Northam says 520,000+ vaccination shots have been given thus far in Virginia
Gov. Northam says things are “bumpy” with vaccinating due in part to uncertainty and supply issues. Says he has spoken with the White House twice.
According to Gov. Northam, White House says states will see 16% increase in doses. This is expected to help with supply issues.
Northam: Country’s & Virginia’s goal is everyone being able to get COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer.
In a mid-December briefing, Northam established new COVID-19 restrictions, which went into effect on December 14, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. These new restrictions, which are said to be in effect until at least the end of January, are as follows:
- Modified Stay at Home Order: All individuals in Virginia must remain at their place of residence between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Exceptions include obtaining food and goods, traveling to and from work, and seeking medical attention.
- Universal mask requirement: All Virginians aged five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor settings shared with others and when outdoors within six feet of another person. This order expands the current statewide mask mandate, which has been in place since May 29, and requires all individuals aged five and over to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public settings outside of their own household. These changes are consistent with new CDC guidelines, released December 4, which recommend universal wearing of face coverings.
- Reduction in social gatherings: All social gatherings must be limited to 10 individuals, down from the current cap of 25 people. Social gatherings include, but are not limited to, parties, celebrations, or other social events, regardless of whether they occur indoors or outdoors. This does not apply to religious services, employment settings, or educational settings. Restaurants and retail stores are already governed by strict social distancing requirements, and are not included in this limit.
- Continued limits on dining establishments: Virginia restaurants are currently governed by strict social distancing and sanitization requirements, which remain in place. The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol remains prohibited after 10:00 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight.
- Teleworking: Employees that can telework are strongly encouraged to do so.
Virginia Department of Health Daily Coronavirus Statistics:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 488,553 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, January 27. The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,227.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,228, 54 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,323,165, an increase of 51,415 since yesterday. Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,986, 126 more than yesterday.
