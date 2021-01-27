Virginia Senate votes to censure Amanda Chase

“Since taking her oath in 2016, Senator Amanda Chase has over and over again engaged in behavior unbecoming of a Senator. She propagated conspiracy theories; lied to her constituents, followers, and colleagues; praised those who espoused racist and anti-Semitic sentiments; and on many other occasions brought disrepute upon herself, and by extension, the Senate of Virginia. Senator Amanda Chase’s conduct had to be held accountable, and that’s what we did today,” Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax) said.