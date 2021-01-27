The Virginia Film Festival is bringing back its ‘Beyond the Screen’ film discussion series

The Little Things features Washington as Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon, who is sent to Los Angeles for what should be a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A, Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as the track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.