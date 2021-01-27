UPD officer to receive additional training following incident on UVA Corner

A struggle ensued until a UPD supervising officer arrived and directed that the individual be permitted to sit upright without handcuffs and be examined by Emergency Medical Services personnel. He told the medics that he had an injury to his arm and one of his toes. He refused medical assistance at the scene, and a short while later went to the Emergency Room at UVA Medical Center. A UPD supervisor was summoned to meet with the individual and take a statement about his reported injuries. He refused further contact and directed them to leave. At no time did he ever report injuries to his ribs or any other parts of his body.