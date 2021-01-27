UPD officer to receive additional training following incident on UVA Corner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An officer with the University of Virginia Police Department will return to work following a November incident on the UVA Corner.
According to Defund Charlottesville Police, the man involved needed medical attention for three broken ribs after the altercation on November 16, 2020.
UPD Chief Tim Longo and UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy declined an interview with NBC29, but provided a statement in which they dispute what happened between officers and the unidentified man.
Longo says the Office of Professional Standards did find the responding officer exercised poor judgement in pursuing the man after he walked away from the scene.
Longo says the officer will be assigned to an experienced field training officer for the next several weeks and start a training plan that focuses on de-escalation and fair policing.
Full statement from UPD Chief Tim Longo:
On November 28, 2020, I made a public statement regarding an encounter between University Police Department officers and two members of the public on the Corner on November 16, 2020.
The incident began when a UPD officer observed two individuals face to face and yelling loudly at each other. Concerned that a physical altercation was imminent, the officer made a decision to intervene. One of the individuals, who was subject to a No Trespass Order for all of UVA Grounds following a previous incident, refused to identify himself, walked away, and entered onto Grounds. The responding officer pursued him onto Grounds, followed him as he returned to the corner and attempted to restrain him with the help of additional UPD officers who had arrived at the scene.
A struggle ensued until a UPD supervising officer arrived and directed that the individual be permitted to sit upright without handcuffs and be examined by Emergency Medical Services personnel. He told the medics that he had an injury to his arm and one of his toes. He refused medical assistance at the scene, and a short while later went to the Emergency Room at UVA Medical Center. A UPD supervisor was summoned to meet with the individual and take a statement about his reported injuries. He refused further contact and directed them to leave. At no time did he ever report injuries to his ribs or any other parts of his body.
While fleeing from the officers, video evidence reveals that the individual dropped two plastic bags containing items purchased at the Sheets convenience store. These items were retrieved at the scene and returned to him before he left the area.
Within hours of the incident, I referred the matter to the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney. After a thorough review, he determined that there was no criminal conduct related to the actions of the officers who responded to this incident.
At the same time, I began an internal investigation of this matter. The UVA Office of Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights, as well as the University Police Department Office of Professional Standards, reviewed the incident extensively and did not find evidence that UPD personnel violated University policy or Virginia law. The Office of Professional Standards did find that the responding officer exercised poor judgment in pursuing the individual after he walked away and the threat of an altercation dissipated.
Accordingly, I have directed that the involved officer, who remained on administrative leave while the investigations were underway, be assigned to an experienced Field Training Officer for the next several weeks. A training plan has been proscribed that will focus on the principles of Fair and Impartial Policing, effective communication strategies, and de-escalation.
Since this incident, several of our officers participated in a virtual training program on constitutional policing hosted by Montpelier’s Center for the Constitution. We will continue to focus on a training regimen that consistently reinforces these principles and will be working with the U.S. Department of Justice Community Relations Section to develop an effective and robust community engagement process. To that end, the Department’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager, Cortney Hawkins, will be working closely with the Office of Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights, the Equity Center, the Police Accountability Board, and various student and faculty led organizations across Grounds.
This particular incident is a reminder to me and to the other leaders of this department, that we can always do more to evaluate and improve the ways we serve this community. While I can’t predict and manage every encounter in advance of their occurring, I can work to ensure that we build an understanding, respect, and empathy for those who in our community that need and depend on our help.
I am incredibly mindful as to how this unfortunate incident has impacted the way many view our department and will work hard to restore the confidence, faith, and trust our community.
