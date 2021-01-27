Turning colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A mix of clouds and sunshine will be with us for the remainder of the day. clouds move in tonight ahead of our next weather maker. light snow is expected to develop late tonight. An inch or less of accumulation will be possible, just enough to cause a few slick spots for the morning commute. A gusty northwest wind will keep below temperatures in place through the weekend. Meanwhile, a potential system could bring more snow to the region Sunday. Stay tuned and have a great and safe day !