Turning colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A mix of clouds and sunshine will be with us for the remainder of the day. clouds move in tonight ahead of our next weather maker. light snow is expected to develop late tonight. An inch or less of accumulation will be possible, just enough to cause a few slick spots for the morning commute. A gusty northwest wind will keep below temperatures in place through the weekend. Meanwhile, a potential system could bring more snow to the region Sunday. Stay tuned and have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High: upper 40s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, light late snow, Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Partly sunny & blustery, High: low 40s...Low: around 20
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: upper teens
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Cloudy with snow, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
