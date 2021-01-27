Turning colder

Light snow tonight

By David Rogers | January 27, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 12:34 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A mix of clouds and sunshine will be with us for the remainder of the day. clouds move in tonight ahead of our next weather maker. light snow is expected to develop late tonight. An inch or less of accumulation will be possible, just enough to cause a few slick spots for the morning commute. A gusty northwest wind will keep below temperatures in place through the weekend. Meanwhile, a potential system could bring more snow to the region Sunday. Stay tuned and have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, light late snow, Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny & blustery, High: low 40s...Low: around 20

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: upper teens

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Cloudy with snow, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

