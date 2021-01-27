Staunton NAACP and Mary Baldwin University host equity rally in response to mayor’s comments

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Organizations in Staunton committed to equity and racial justice are speaking out after comments made by the City’s Mayor.
Some clearly denounced the riot on Capitol Hill, but Mayor Andrea Oakes instead quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. That’s why the Staunton branch of the NAACP and Mary Baldwin University held a rally Tuesday afternoon in Staunton.
“We have a moral obligation to state publicly and boldly that we stand on the side of justice, equality, and humanity,” stated Rev. Jazmine Brooks during the rally.
When asked to denounce the insurrection at the Capitol during a recent City Council meeting, Mayor Andrea Oakes did not do that, but said people are rioting in Portland and the Capitol quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that “riots are the language of the unheard”.
The Staunton NAACP issued a statement taking serious issue with Oakes comment saying she aligned herself with those King would vehemently condemn.
“If we do not respond, then we essentially consent. If we do not respond then we essentially say that it is okay for you to harbor these sentiments and for you to enact policies that are a reflection of what you truly believe about who we are and the ways that the world should work,” said Brooks, who is the 2nd Vice President of the Staunton Branch of the NAACP.
Mayor Oakes says she’s been an active member of the NAACP for more than 20 years and feels misunderstood.
“Let me be very clear, I do not condone the violence at the Capitol. I have always condemned the violence at the Capitol,” stated Oakes. “And as far as quoting the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King. I did so because he’s a great man with words of wisdom.”
Oakes says King’s words transcend all nationalities, races, and genders saying we all need to listen to each other.
“There will be no unity for our community until those who represent us are held accountable for their words and their deeds which have contributed to our collective social unrest,” stated Nitch Narduzzi with Staunton Organizing.
Speakers with Local and Vocal, Staunton Organizing, Mary Baldwin’s Coalition for Social and Racial Justice, and the Staunton Equity Coalition responded to Oakes earlier comments but also talked about the equity work they’re doing in Staunton, inviting the community to participate.
