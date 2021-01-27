Staunton NAACP holds rally following councilors response to Capitol violence

“We take serious issue with the fact that a mayor, elected to represent ALL of Staunton would invoke the words of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to publicly align herself with those whom King would vehemently condemn. The treasonous attack on our nation’s Capitol was a direct result of a free and fair election, due in critical part to Black Americans who exercised their right to be represented in the federal government. It is in no way comparable to the 1960 riots King referenced in his speech titled The Other America. The suggestion of such is an egregious affront to the community for whom King spoke.”