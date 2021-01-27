Some Light Snow Overnight. Blustery and Colder Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A quick moving disturbance will bring the opportunity for some light snow and or scattered snow showers late tonight into the early predawn hours of Thursday. At this time, snow amounts look light, generally an inch or less, across our area. Still what falls will create some slick spots that may impact the early morning commute Thursday. In the wake of any snow, it turns brisk and cold for the late week. Daytime highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Overnight lows in the 10s and low 20s. While the late week and start to the weekend is looking cold and dry, a new storm developing is expected to impact the Mid-Atlantic region with snow and a wintry mix Sunday into Monday of next week. Stay tuned for updates.
Tonight: Light snow and or scattered snow showers developing. Lows 25-30.
Thursday: Predawn snow ends. Watch for icy spots. Clearing, blustery and cold. Highs 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. Highs 30s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs 30s to near 40. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Snow and or wintry mix, cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows around 30.
Monday: Snow, wintry mix still possible, cold. Highs 30s to near 40. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cold. Highs upper 30s to near 40. Lows mid 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 40s.
