Some Light Snow Overnight. Blustery and Colder Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A quick moving disturbance will bring the opportunity for some light snow and or scattered snow showers late tonight into the early predawn hours of Thursday. At this time, snow amounts look light, generally an inch or less, across our area. Still what falls will create some slick spots that may impact the early morning commute Thursday. In the wake of any snow, it turns brisk and cold for the late week. Daytime highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Overnight lows in the 10s and low 20s. While the late week and start to the weekend is looking cold and dry, a new storm developing is expected to impact the Mid-Atlantic region with snow and a wintry mix Sunday into Monday of next week. Stay tuned for updates.