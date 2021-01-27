Mas Tapas celebrating anniversary with goodie packages partially supporting the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Mas Tapas celebrating anniversary with goodie packages partially supporting the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Mas Tapas is celebrating its anniversary like never before, with goodie packages. (Source: wvir)
By Daniel Grimes | January 27, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 6:37 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mas Tapas is celebrating its anniversary like never before.

The Charlottesville restaurant is celebrating its 18 year anniversary with an exclusive package filled with goodies.

The package is $100 and includes a shrimp salad sandwich, bread from Albemarle Baking Company and more.

A portion of the funds will support the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“After 18 years Mas has become a staple of the community and this was one way in which, while things are still not quite what we would like it to be, a little bit of a way that we can give back to the community,” Mas Manager Giles Flowers said.

You can purchase one through Saturday here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.