Mas Tapas celebrating anniversary with goodie packages partially supporting the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mas Tapas is celebrating its anniversary like never before.
The Charlottesville restaurant is celebrating its 18 year anniversary with an exclusive package filled with goodies.
The package is $100 and includes a shrimp salad sandwich, bread from Albemarle Baking Company and more.
A portion of the funds will support the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
“After 18 years Mas has become a staple of the community and this was one way in which, while things are still not quite what we would like it to be, a little bit of a way that we can give back to the community,” Mas Manager Giles Flowers said.
You can purchase one through Saturday
