JMU women’s basketball falls 77-69 against Northeastern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison women’s basketball team fell 77-69 against Northeastern on Tuesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
The Huskies made 11-of-22 three-pointers, and beats the Dukes in Harrisonburg for the first time in program history.
Peyton McDaniel scored a team-high 20 points for JMU, while Kiki Jefferson added 14 points and seven rebounds.
James Madison (7-5, 3-2 CAA) will be back in action on Saturday and Sunday at Charleston.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.