Health care & assisted living associations say COVID-19 vaccination clinics at long term care facilities in Virginia on pace

“As we get long term care staff and residents vaccinated, we can save lives. While we have entered a more hopeful time in battling the virus, the fight is not over yet. Community spread means we must remain vigilant and continue to take the important precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distance, and prioritizing long term care for critical resources like personal protective equipment (PPE), testing, and staff support,” Keith Hare, VHCA-VCAL president and CEO, said in the press release.