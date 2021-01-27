Greene County gun range initiative hits a roadblock

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A proposed gun range in Greene County that has sparked a lot of community debate just hit another snag.
Many residents in Greene County have pushed for a gun range over the years. Sheriff Steve Smith says it is absolutely necessary.
“I’ve been trying to do this now ever since I’ve been in office. This is my tenth year and I’ve been trying to get a range because we need one,” Sheriff Smith said. “Walter came along and said he was willing to buy the property.”
Walter Key has led the effort over the past several months. Back in July, he said his top priority was providing a spot for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to train.
“The number one primary concern is the sheriff’s office needs a place to train,” Key said. “When I call the Sheriff, I want to know that those officers that are responding are the most proficient and most tactically ready to serve my issue, whatever it may be.”
Now, Key is back at square one after running into some pushback and other obstacles.
When he was looking to purchase property for the gun range, he had his sights set on Middle Mountain Road. Seth Swingle is one of the residents of the neighborhood.
“The very things that make us live in this community are going to be taken away if we have a gun range with ten thousand shots ringing out every day,” Swingle said.
The neighbors did not want a commercial gun range to ruin their sense of peace and serenity.
“We are all huge second amendment supporters, we are all supporters of a gun range,” Middle Mountain Road Resident Culley Baggett said. “But we have children and animals, and it’s just not the right place for it.”
Baggett, Swindle, and the several other neighbors can now breathe easy. Key says the original contract to buy that property is now terminated, but he is still on the hunt for a new spot.
“I understand people...they want it, but they don’t want it in their backyard, but Greene County’s only so big,” Sheriff Smith said. “I don’t know where you’re going to be able to put it where someone’s not going to be against it.”
Key says he is looking for a larger property that can accommodate at least a 500-yard range.
“I just hope he can find a place that’s suitable and safe and everything,” Smith said. “I just hope we can find something.”
No new property has been identified at this time, but Key says he is still planning to build the range in Greene County if he can find a new spot.
