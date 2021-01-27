A foggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Temperatures should warm to above normal levels. meanwhile, we are tracking a weak area of low pressure to our south. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight. Light snow is expected late tonight. Under an inch of accumulation is possible, just enough to cause icy conditions for Thursday’s morning commute. Temperatures will will be colder for our late week and weekend. Another system will bring a chance for snow on Sunday. Stay tuned...Have a great and safe day.
Today: Morning fog, mix of clouds & sunshine, High: upper 40s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late light snow, Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Partly sunny & blustery, High: low 40s...Low: around 20
Friday: Mostly sunny, high: upper 30s...Low: upper teens
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Cloudy with snow, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Early snow showers, mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
