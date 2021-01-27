Fluvanna NAACP hosts virtual health forum to discuss COVID-19 vaccine

FLUVANNA, Va. (WVIR) - As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, experts in the area’s coronavirus response took some time Tuesday night to address a community with many questions.
UVA Health doctors Cameron Webb and Taison Bell joined Blue Ridge Health District Director Denise Bonds to provide answers about the vaccine to the Fluvanna NAACP. They talked about trust in the Black community, how the vaccine was created, and dispelled some misinformation.
“It was important along the way that in both [Pfizer and Moderna’s] trials there were representative numbers of racial and ethnic minorities,” Webb said. “That’s something that we always make sure people are aware of.”
Bell says the concern for many people now is ensuring an equitable distribution of the vaccine.
“We know that there’s something to protect you from COVID-19, we want to make sure that it gets into the arms of the Black community,” Bell said.
Webb also said there’s no genetic reason to think the vaccine will impact Black people differently from Latinx or white people. He said: “We think that this vaccine targets this virus and it’s going to be effective at teaching your body how to fight it.”
