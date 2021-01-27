Fluvanna Co. Economic Development Office rolls out new business directory

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Fluvanna County Economic Development Office has launched an updated business directory.
Entitled “From Fluvanna Business Directory”, more than 350 businesses from the county are already listed in the directory.
The directory can be used to search businesses by category, location, purchasing options, and contact details.
Any business in Fluvanna County is eligible to be listed on the platform, and being added to the list is free.
“The difficulty in Fluvanna is we don’t have a downtown district. So if we could move to an online district, this could be our downtown. So we’re really excited about what we can do with this,” Economic Development Coordinator Bryan Rothamel said.
Rothamel adds that consumers can find and stay connected with Fluvanna County businesses and get promotions and sale info directly from their favorite shops.
The business directory can be found at buyfromfluvanna.org.
Businesses with questions about the business directory should reach out to the Economic Development Office by emailing econdev@fluvannacounty.org.
