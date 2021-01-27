COVID-19 outbreak getting worse at FCCW

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A coronavirus outbreak at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women is growing worse.
The center reported Wednesday, January 27, 130 inmate cases. Additionally, 13 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.
The Virginia Department of Health sent 900 does of the Moderna vaccine to the facility earlier this month.
The Virginia Department of Corrections is not saying whether it vaccinated any inmates at the center yet.
