Charlottesville man facing multiple charges following narcotics investigation in Waynesboro

According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Ty Quane Pertell Gregory, 24, has been charged with two felony counts of distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance, one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer, one felony count of displaying a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one felony count of eluding police.