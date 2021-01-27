Charlottesville man facing multiple charges following narcotics investigation in Waynesboro

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Officials say a Charlottesville man is facing multiple charges following an arrest operation that happened on January 20 in Waynesboro.
According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Ty Quane Pertell Gregory, 24, has been charged with two felony counts of distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance, one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer, one felony count of displaying a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one felony count of eluding police.
Officials say on the evening of Jan. 20, the Skyline Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service were conducting a narcotics investigation involving Gregory, when investigators attempted to stop him in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Waynesboro.
According to the press release, Gregory “rammed one of the investigator’s vehicles and fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed.”
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Gregory then ran a stop sign at an intersection and pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle, which was unable to avoid hitting Gregory’s car.
Officials report only minor injuries were reported in the other vehicle. Gregory was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.
Officials say a handgun was recovered from inside his vehicle.
The investigation remains ongoing.