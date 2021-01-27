Albemarle County Public Schools moving to stage 3 on Feb. 1

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is moving back to stage three on Monday, February 1, meaning some students will return to the classroom for in-person learning.
In a letter sent to families Wednesday Jan. 27, Superintendent Matt Haas says the decision was based on more than two weeks of encouraging coronavirus trend data and discussions with the Blue Ridge Health District.
Haas’ letter said Stage 3 provides in-person access to certain students in Grades 4-12 and offers a hybrid learning option, including two days per week of face-to-face instruction, for all students in Grades PK-3.
Students have been in stage one, which is all virtual learning, since January 19.
