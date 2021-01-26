Victim’s family trying to block law that could release child abuser from prison

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Raymond Harry, Jr. is serving multiple life sentences for charges of rape and child pornography. Now, the victim’s family wants to make sure Harry does not get released from prison.
“We cannot let people like him back on our streets. We cannot give these monsters have access to our children,” a relative of the victim said.
On December 1, 2018, detectives with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office found a child in a camper drugged and abused by Harry.
“I’ve been in this business since 2006 and I’ve never seen anything like the inside of that camper,” Mark Stanton, lead detective on the case, said. “I really believe justice was served that day when he was sentenced.”
Before the trial, Harry pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to multiple mandatory sentences.
“When he pled guilty, he pled guilty to four counts of forcibly raping a child under 13, one count of forcible sodomy with a child under 13, and 50 counts of production of child pornography,” Louisa County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said.
A family member of the victim does not want to see Harry or other types of criminals released from prison.
“Please let’s leave these laws the way they are so that our children, our families, and our communities are safe,” a family member said.
McGuire says everyone was led to believe Harry would spend the rest of his life behind bars, but now he says there are bills in the Virginia legislature that could put Harry and others convicted of these types of crimes back on the street.
“I’m referring to Senate Bill 1443 and this particular bill is a plan to abolish all mandatory minimums in Virginia from drunk in public to everything in between except for capital murder,” McGuire said.
On the jailhouse phone, Harry is heard saying he believes the transfer of power may release him from prison early.
“As far as Virginia goes, I’m glad the Democrats got it because if they do bring back parole that’s a chance of me getting out,” Harry said.
Harry’s sister Jacky says she does not want her brother to be released from prison.
“People like my brother shouldn’t be left back out onto the streets to hurt more children, or rapists back out on the streets to hurt other people,” Jacky Harry said.
McGuire says Senate Bill 1433 passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, January 25, and is expected to be heard on Wednesday by the Senate Finance Committee.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.