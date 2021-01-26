VDH: 483,326 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 6,174 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 483,326 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, January 26.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,707.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,174, 93 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,271,750, an increase of 37,538 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,860, 96 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,757, Charlottesville = 2,662, Fluvanna County = 1,074, Greene County = 806, Louisa County = 1,417, Nelson County = 598.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,653, Bath County = 238, Buena Vista = 700, Harrisonburg = 5,203, Highland County = 77, Lexington = 786, Rockbridge County = 1,012, Rockingham County = 5,400, Staunton = 2,160, Waynesboro = 1,769.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,655, Fauquier County = 3,333, Madison County = 438, Orange County = 1,461, Rappahannock County = 251.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 46 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 58 cases and 0 deaths, Stuarts Draft Retirement Community = 11 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 178 cases and 21 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 120 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, January 25 - 478,619 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 6,172.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,081, 3 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,234,212, an increase of 59,841 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,764, 52 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,746, Charlottesville = 2,651, Fluvanna County = 1,067, Greene County = 793, Louisa County = 1,403, Nelson County = 583.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,623, Bath County = 240, Buena Vista = 695, Harrisonburg = 5,162, Highland County = 76, Lexington = 785, Rockbridge County = 1,006, Rockingham County = 5,326, Staunton = 2,156, Waynesboro = 1,759.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,637, Fauquier County = 3,301, Madison County = 437, Orange County = 1,450, Rappahannock County = 247.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 58 cases and 0 deaths, Stuarts Draft Retirement Community = 11 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 178 cases and 21 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 120 cases and 15 deaths
Waynesboro: Summit Square Retirement Community = 15 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, January 24 - 472,447 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,792.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,078, 1 less than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,174,371, an increase of 40,330 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,712, 58 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,711, Charlottesville = 2,639, Fluvanna County = 1,057, Greene County = 774, Louisa County = 1,378, Nelson County = 573.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,596, Bath County = 239, Buena Vista = 690, Harrisonburg = 5,151, Highland County = 73, Lexington = 783, Rockbridge County = 991, Rockingham County = 5,289, Staunton = 2,144, Waynesboro = 1,738.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,593, Fauquier County = 3,236, Madison County = 433, Orange County = 1,423, Rappahannock County = 245.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 42 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 170 cases and 19 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 118 cases and 15 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, January 23 - 468,655 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,904.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,079, 77 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,134,041, an increase of 36,353 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,654, 110 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,689, Charlottesville = 2,638, Fluvanna County = 1,048, Greene County = 761, Louisa County = 1,358, Nelson County = 569.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,578, Bath County = 236, Buena Vista = 680, Harrisonburg = 5,137, Highland County = 72, Lexington = 779, Rockbridge County = 979, Rockingham County = 5,260, Staunton = 2,128, Waynesboro = 1,734.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,575, Fauquier County = 3,231, Madison County = 429, Orange County = 1,412, Rappahannock County = 241.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 42 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 170 cases and 19 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 118 cases and 15 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, January 22 - 463,751 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,147.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 6,002, 62 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,097,688, an increase of 39,190 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 13.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,544, 139 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,666, Charlottesville = 2,628, Fluvanna County = 1,040, Greene County = 758, Louisa County = 1,341, Nelson County = 560.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,527, Bath County = 236, Buena Vista = 672, Harrisonburg = 5,112, Highland County = 72, Lexington = 766, Rockbridge County = 959, Rockingham County = 5,219, Staunton = 2,108, Waynesboro = 1,711.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,558, Fauquier County = 3,208, Madison County = 416, Orange County = 1,390, Rappahannock County = 231.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 42 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 170 cases and 19 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 118 cases and 15 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, January 21 - 459,604 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,013.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,940, 79 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,048,498, an increase of 35,389 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 13.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,405, 174 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,638, Charlottesville = 2,621, Fluvanna County = 1,030, Greene County = 752, Louisa County = 1,329, Nelson County = 554.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,476, Bath County = 236, Buena Vista = 663, Harrisonburg = 5,104, Highland County = 71, Lexington = 760, Rockbridge County = 935, Rockingham County = 5,192, Staunton = 2,092, Waynesboro = 1,704.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,546, Fauquier County = 3,178, Madison County = 413, Orange County = 1,379, Rappahannock County = 226.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 42 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 170 cases and 19 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 118 cases and 15 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, January 20 - 455,591 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,515.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,861, 63 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 6,013,109, an increase of 35,582 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 13.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,231, 165 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,608, Charlottesville = 2,604, Fluvanna County = 1,021, Greene County = 740, Louisa County = 1,313, Nelson County = 539.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,443, Bath County = 236, Buena Vista = 653, Harrisonburg = 5,084, Highland County = 71, Lexington = 757, Rockbridge County = 912, Rockingham County = 5,121, Staunton = 2,086, Waynesboro = 1,687.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,534, Fauquier County = 3,157, Madison County = 406, Orange County = 1,360, Rappahannock County = 225.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 42 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 170 cases and 19 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 118 cases and 15 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, January 19 - 451,076 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,526.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,798, 59 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,977,527, an increase of 43,299 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 13.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 13.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 20,066, 84 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,575, Charlottesville = 2,586, Fluvanna County = 1,012, Greene County = 736, Louisa County = 1,299, Nelson County = 523.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,410, Bath County = 232, Buena Vista = 647, Harrisonburg = 5,080, Highland County = 69, Lexington = 740, Rockbridge County = 904, Rockingham County = 5,097, Staunton = 2,070, Waynesboro = 1,662.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,520, Fauquier County = 3,143, Madison County = 399, Orange County = 1,351, Rappahannock County = 219.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 42 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 170 cases and 19 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 118 cases and 15 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, January 18 - 446,550 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 7,245.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,739, 10 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,934,228, an increase of 55,484 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 13.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 14.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 19,982, 69 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,546, Charlottesville = 2,581, Fluvanna County = 1,009, Greene County = 732, Louisa County = 1,292, Nelson County = 516.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,360, Bath County = 231, Buena Vista = 638, Harrisonburg = 5,059, Highland County = 67, Lexington = 729, Rockbridge County = 890, Rockingham County = 5,065, Staunton = 2,043, Waynesboro = 1,628.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,500, Fauquier County = 3,124, Madison County = 397, Orange County = 1,338, Rappahannock County = 213.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 42 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases and * deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 20 cases and * deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 170 cases and 19 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 118 cases and 15 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, January 17 - 439,305 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 9,914, the most cases reported in a single day so far.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,729, 73 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 19,913, 67 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,815,263, an increase of 63,481 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 13.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 14.2%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,518, Charlottesville = 2,560, Fluvanna County = 985, Greene County = 725, Louisa County = 1,269, Nelson County = 501.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,323, Bath County = 229, Buena Vista = 636, Harrisonburg = 5,037, Highland County = 67, Lexington = 722, Rockbridge County = 880, Rockingham County = 4,995, Staunton = 2,022, Waynesboro = 1,606.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,483, Fauquier County = 3,089, Madison County = 394, Orange County = 1,321, Rappahannock County = 208.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 39 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 19 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 167 cases and 14 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, January 16 - 429,391 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 429,391 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Saturday, January 16.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 6,757, the most cases reported in a single day so far.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,656, 50 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 19,846, 105 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,815,263, an increase of 51,470 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 14.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 14.7%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,477, Charlottesville = 2,534, Fluvanna County = 966, Greene County = 710, Louisa County = 1,242, Nelson County = 486.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,297, Bath County = 226, Buena Vista = 630, Harrisonburg = 4,992, Highland County = 63, Lexington = 721, Rockbridge County = 854, Rockingham County = 4,917, Staunton = 2,000, Waynesboro = 1,589.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,442, Fauquier County = 3,000, Madison County = 389, Orange County = 1,273, Rappahannock County = 204.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 39 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 19 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 167 cases and 14 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, January 15 - 422,634 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 422,634 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, January 15.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,795.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,656, 30 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 19,741, 146 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,763,793, an increase of 39,016 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 14.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 15.2%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,447, Charlottesville = 2,523, Fluvanna County = 956, Greene County = 705, Louisa County = 1,212, Nelson County = 466.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,225, Bath County = 217, Buena Vista = 625, Harrisonburg = 4,963, Highland County = 62, Lexington = 713, Rockbridge County = 846, Rockingham County = 4,855, Staunton = 1,972, Waynesboro = 1,556.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,403, Fauquier County = 2,956, Madison County = 384, Orange County = 1,236, Rappahannock County = 197.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 39 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 19 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 167 cases and 14 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, January 14 - 417,839 COVID-19 Cases
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 417,839 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, January 14.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,294.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,626, 74 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,724,777, an increase of 45,674 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 15.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 15.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 19,595, 125 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,414, Charlottesville = 2,502, Fluvanna County = 951, Greene County = 696, Louisa County = 1,198, Nelson County = 463.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,195, Bath County = 219, Buena Vista = 618, Harrisonburg = 4,946, Highland County = 62, Lexington = 706, Rockbridge County = 839, Rockingham County = 4,803, Staunton = 1,956, Waynesboro = 1,535.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,386, Fauquier County = 2,927, Madison County = 382, Orange County = 1,214, Rappahannock County = 195.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 39 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 19 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 167 cases and 14 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, January 13 - 412,545 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,598.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,552, 75 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,679,103, an increase of 49,652 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 15.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 15.9%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 19,470, 144 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: 3,366, Charlottesville = 2,482, Fluvanna County = 942, Greene County = 691, Louisa County = 1,179, Nelson County = 452.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,151, Bath County = 215, Buena Vista = 606, Harrisonburg = 4,888, Highland County = 62, Lexington = 694, Rockbridge County = 822, Rockingham County = 4,737, Staunton = 1,912, Waynesboro = 1,511.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,359, Fauquier County = 2,899, Madison County = 370, Orange County = 1,203, Rappahannock County = 191.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 39 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 19 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 167 cases and 14 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, January 12 - 407,947 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,561.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,477, 84 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,629,451, an increase of 34,538 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 16.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 16.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 19,326, 144 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,331, Charlottesville = 2,459, Fluvanna County = 934, Greene County = 682, Louisa County = 1,159, Nelson County = 446.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,060, Bath County = 212, Buena Vista = 593, Harrisonburg = 4,860, Highland County = 62, Lexington = 686, Rockbridge County = 812, Rockingham County = 4,682, Staunton = 1,878, Waynesboro = 1,461.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,341, Fauquier County = 2,873, Madison County = 364, Orange County = 1,197, Rappahannock County = 191.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 39 cases and * deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 19 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 167 cases and 14 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, January 11 - 403,386 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,530.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,393, 10 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,594,913, an increase of 40,564 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 16.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 16.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 19,182, 87 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,313, Charlottesville = 2,452, Fluvanna County = 926, Greene County = 676, Louisa County = 1,141, Nelson County = 444.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 4,031, Bath County = 209, Buena Vista = 586, Harrisonburg = 4,833, Highland County = 62, Lexington = 683, Rockbridge County = 803, Rockingham County = 4,638, Staunton = 1,860, Waynesboro = 1,451.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,326, Fauquier County = 2,849, Madison County = 362, Orange County = 1,187, Rappahannock County = 188.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 39 cases and *deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 19 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 167 cases and 14 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, January 10 - 398,856 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,141.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,383, 2 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,554,349, an increase of 60,036 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 16.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 16.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 19,095, 70 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,274, Charlottesville = 2,441, Fluvanna County = 909, Greene County = 661, Louisa County = 1,107, Nelson County = 434.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,996, Bath County = 208, Buena Vista = 581, Harrisonburg = 4,783, Highland County = 62, Lexington = 681, Rockbridge County = 791, Rockingham County = 4,582, Staunton = 1,833, Waynesboro = 1,437.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,305, Fauquier County = 2,819, Madison County = 356, Orange County = 1,179, Rappahannock County = 188.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 39 cases and *deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 19 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 167 cases and 14 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, January 9 - 393,715 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,798.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,381, 69 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,494,313, an increase of 54,042 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 16.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 16.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 19,025, 107 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,220, Charlottesville = 2,409, Fluvanna County = 895, Greene County = 648, Louisa County = 1,077, Nelson County = 429.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,942, Bath County = 204, Buena Vista = 573, Harrisonburg = 4,730, Highland County = 59, Lexington = 678, Rockbridge County = 778, Rockingham County = 4,522, Staunton = 1,819, Waynesboro = 1,420.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,272, Fauquier County = 2,776, Madison County = 347, Orange County = 1,154, Rappahannock County = 186.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Augusta County: Augusta Health = 39 cases and *deaths, Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab Center = 51 cases and 0 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 19 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 167 cases and 14 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, January 8 - 387,917 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,238.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,312, 37 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,440,271, an increase of 51,458 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 16.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 16.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 18,918, 128 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,159, Charlottesville = 2,373, Fluvanna County = 876, Greene County = 635, Louisa County = 1,054, Nelson County = 407.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,864, Bath County = 201, Buena Vista = 570, Harrisonburg = 4,651, Highland County = 59, Lexington = 664, Rockbridge County = 764, Rockingham County = 4,399, Staunton = 1,773, Waynesboro = 1,376.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,226, Fauquier County = 2,713, Madison County = 340, Orange County = 1,115, Rappahannock County = 187.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases, and * deaths
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 116 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 18 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 79 cases and 6 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 114 cases, 13 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro = 48 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, January 7 - 382,679 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,379.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,275, 49 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,388,813, an increase of 49,804 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 16.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 16.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 18,790, 154 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,079, Charlottesville = 2,339, Fluvanna County = 857, Greene County = 616, Louisa County = 1,033, Nelson County = 395.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,800, Bath County = 202, Buena Vista = 559, Harrisonburg = 4,610, Highland County = 58, Lexington = 658, Rockbridge County = 747, Rockingham County = 4,333, Staunton = 1,746, Waynesboro = 1,358.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,190, Fauquier County = 2,691, Madison County = 335, Orange County = 1,099, Rappahannock County = 184.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases, and * deaths
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 116 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 18 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 79 cases and 6 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 114 cases, 13 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro = 48 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, January 6 - 377,300 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,387.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,226, 35 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,339,009, an increase of 41,653 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 16.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 16.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 18,636, 110 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 3,009, Charlottesville = 2,303, Fluvanna County = 842, Greene County = 606, Louisa County = 1,018, Nelson County = 382.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,759, Bath County = 199, Buena Vista = 558, Harrisonburg = 4,593, Highland County = 57, Lexington = 660, Rockbridge County = 721, Rockingham County = 4,313, Staunton = 1,736, Waynesboro = 1,338.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,160, Fauquier County = 2,649, Madison County = 328, Orange County = 1,083, Rappahannock County = 179.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases, and * deaths
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 116 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 18 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 79 cases and 6 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 114 cases, 13 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro = 48 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, January 5 - 371,913 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,377.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,191, 59 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,297,356, an increase of 35,819 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 15.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 16.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 18,526, 139 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,945, Charlottesville = 2,257, Fluvanna County = 816, Greene County = 590, Louisa County = 981, Nelson County = 378.
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,677, Bath County = 192, Buena Vista = 544, Harrisonburg = 4,527, Highland County = 57, Lexington = 648, Rockbridge County = 702, Rockingham County = 4,209, Staunton = 1,708, Waynesboro = 1,318.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,119, Fauquier County = 2,596, Madison County = 320, Orange County = 1,052, Rappahannock County = 176.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases, and * deaths
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 116 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 18 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 79 cases and 6 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 114 cases, 13 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro = 48 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, January 4 - 367,536 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,771.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,132, 8 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,261,537, an increase of 22,574 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 15.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 15.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 18,387, 77 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,639, Bath County = 189, Buena Vista = 542, Harrisonburg = 4,514, Highland County = 57, Lexington = 645, Rockbridge County = 692, Rockingham County = 4,171, Staunton = 1,685, Waynesboro = 1,312.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,094, Fauquier County = 2,555, Madison County = 319, Orange County = 1,035, Rappahannock County = 170.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,927, Charlottesville = 2,250, Fluvanna County = 810, Greene County = 582, Louisa County = 972, Nelson County = 371.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases, and * deaths
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 116 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 18 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 79 cases and 6 deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 114 cases, 13 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro = 48 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, January 3 - 363,765 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,010.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,124 - 7 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 18,310 - 70 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,238,963, an increase of 39,947 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 15.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 15.3%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,498, Bath County = 187, Buena Vista = 536, Harrisonburg = 4,492, Highland County = 57, Lexington = 637, Rockbridge County = 679, Rockingham County = 4,132, Staunton = 1,665, Waynesboro = 1,287.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,069, Fauquier County = 2,512, Madison County = 317, Orange County = 1.012, Rappahannock County = 167.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,909, Charlottesville = 2,244, Fluvanna County = 807, Greene County = 576, Louisa County = 969, Nelson County = 371.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases, and * deaths
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 117 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 17 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 96 cases and * deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 113 cases, 12 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro = 11 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, January 2 - 358,755 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,989.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,117- 36 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 18,240 - 74 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,199,016, an increase of 50,426 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 14.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 14.8%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,389, Bath County = 175, Buena Vista = 523, Harrisonburg = 4,422, Highland County = 57, Lexington = 611, Rockbridge County = 650, Rockingham County = 4,020, Staunton = 1,636, Waynesboro = 1,233.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,037, Fauquier County = 2,455, Madison County = 303, Orange County = 988, Rappahannock County = 164.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,875, Charlottesville = 2,233, Fluvanna County = 797, Greene County = 567, Louisa County = 931, Nelson County = 363.
Friday, January 1 - 354,766 COVID-19 cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,182.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,081- 49 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 18,166 - 125 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,148,590, an increase of 52,566 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 14.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 14.3%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,365, Bath County = 168, Buena Vista = 514, Harrisonburg = 4,405, Highland County = 57, Lexington = 607, Rockbridge County = 622, Rockingham County = 3,977, Staunton = 1,620, Waynesboro = 1,227.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 3,036, Fauquier County = 2,416, Madison County = 303, Orange County = 975, Rappahannock County = 164.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,837, Charlottesville = 2,222, Fluvanna County = 786, Greene County = 552, Louisa County = 931, Nelson County = 357.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases, and * deaths
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 117 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 17 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 96 cases and * deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 113 cases, 12 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro = 11 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, December 31 - 349,584 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 5,239.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 5,032, 48 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,096,024, an increase of 48,074 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 13.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 13.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 18,041, 131 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,307, Bath County = 153, Buena Vista = 512, Harrisonburg = 4,384, Highland County = 57, Lexington = 596, Rockbridge County = 599, Rockingham County = 3,919, Staunton = 1,585, Waynesboro = 1,194.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,998, Fauquier County = 2,369, Madison County = 299, Orange County = 944, Rappahannock County = 163.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,808, Charlottesville = 2,203, Fluvanna County = 758, Greene County = 543, Louisa County = 902, Nelson County = 348.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases, and * deaths
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 117 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 17 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 96 cases and * deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 113 cases, 12 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro = 11 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, December 30 - 344,345 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,048.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,984, 64 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,047,950, an increase of 46,457 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 12.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 17,910, 128 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,253, Bath County = 146, Buena Vista = 500, Harrisonburg = 4,343, Highland County = 57, Lexington = 589, Rockbridge County = 590, Rockingham County = 3,842, Staunton = 1,564, Waynesboro = 1,182.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,954, Fauquier County = 2,330, Madison County = 289, Orange County = 910, Rappahannock County = 159.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,756, Charlottesville = 2,182, Fluvanna County = 743, Greene County = 530, Louisa County = 883, Nelson County = 343.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases, and * deaths
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 117 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 17 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 96 cases and * deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 113 cases, 12 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro = 11 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, December 29 - 340,297 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,122.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,920, 59 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 5,001,493, an increase of 38,880 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 17,782, 177 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,215, Bath County = 139, Buena Vista = 485, Harrisonburg = 4,301, Highland County = 57, Lexington = 578, Rockbridge County = 569, Rockingham County = 3,733, Staunton = 1,541, Waynesboro = 1,171.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,915, Fauquier County = 2,291, Madison County = 283, Orange County = 894, Rappahannock County = 156.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,731, Charlottesville = 2,165, Fluvanna County = 731, Greene County = 524, Louisa County = 870, Nelson County = 339.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases, and * deaths
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 117 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 17 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 96 cases and * deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 113 cases, 12 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro = 11 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, December 28 - 336,175 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,599.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,861, 7 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,962,613, an increase of 26,431 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 17,605, 57 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,098, Bath County = 138, Buena Vista = 478, Harrisonburg = 4,284, Highland County = 57, Lexington = 577, Rockbridge County = 560, Rockingham County = 3,691, Staunton = 1,511, Waynesboro = 1,155.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,894, Fauquier County = 2,257, Madison County = 285, Orange County = 892, Rappahannock County = 154.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,704, Charlottesville = 2,159, Fluvanna County = 727, Greene County = 519, Louisa County = 857, Nelson County = 331.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Cedars Healthcare Center = 13 cases, and * deaths
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 117 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 17 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 96 cases and * deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 113 cases, 12 deaths
Waynesboro: Accordius Health Waynesboro = 11 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, December 27 - 333,576 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,999.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,854, 14 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,936,182, an increase of 24,888 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 17,548, 84 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 3,016, Bath County = 136, Buena Vista = 477, Harrisonburg = 4,275, Highland County = 56, Lexington = 575, Rockbridge County = 551, Rockingham County = 3,661, Staunton = 1,493, Waynesboro = 1,124.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,888, Fauquier County = 2,251, Madison County = 285, Orange County = 890, Rappahannock County = 153.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,686, Charlottesville = 2,147, Fluvanna County = 715, Greene County = 514, Louisa County = 848, Nelson County = 331.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 117 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 16 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 88 cases and * deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 114 cases, 12 deaths
Waynesboro: Community Living Services = 30 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, December 26 - 329,577 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,584.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,840, 20 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,911,294, an increase of 75,512 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 12.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 17,464, 14 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,963, Bath County = 133, Buena Vista = 472, Harrisonburg = 4,223, Highland County = 56, Lexington = 571, Rockbridge County = 546, Rockingham County = 3,608, Staunton = 1,476, Waynesboro = 1,082.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,842, Fauquier County = 2,205, Madison County = 279, Orange County = 872, Rappahannock County = 147.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,617, Charlottesville = 2,136, Fluvanna County = 705, Greene County = 506, Louisa County = 822, Nelson County = 322.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 117 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 16 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 88 cases and * deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 114 cases, 12 deaths
Waynesboro: Community Living Services = 30 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, December 25 - 327,993 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,078.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,820, 29 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,835,782, unchanged since Thursday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 17,450, 61 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,953, Bath County = 133, Buena Vista = 472, Harrisonburg = 4,217, Highland County = 55, Lexington = 567, Rockbridge County = 546, Rockingham County = 3,597, Staunton = 1,475, Waynesboro = 1,070.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,833, Fauquier County = 2,199, Madison County = 280, Orange County = 869, Rappahannock County = 148.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,616, Charlottesville = 2,135, Fluvanna County = 704, Greene County = 506, Louisa County = 822, Nelson County = 322.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 117 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 16 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 88 cases and * deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 114 cases, 12 deaths
Waynesboro: Community Living Services = 30 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, December 24 - 323,915 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,782.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,791, 31 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,835,782, an increase of 59,507 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 17,389, 118 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,894, Bath County = 125, Buena Vista = 463, Harrisonburg = 4,150, Highland County = 54, Lexington = 557, Rockbridge County = 519, Rockingham County = 3,483, Staunton = 1,412, Waynesboro = 1,034.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,802, Fauquier County = 2,171, Madison County = 276, Orange County = 853, Rappahannock County = 146.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,592, Charlottesville = 2,121, Fluvanna County = 697, Greene County = 497, Louisa County = 811, Nelson County = 321.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 117 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 16 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 88 cases and * deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 114 cases, 12 deaths
Waynesboro: Community Living Services = 30 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, December 23 - 319,133 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,652.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,760, 55 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,776,275, an increase of 56,313 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 17,271, 188 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,818, Bath County = 119, Buena Vista = 449, Harrisonburg = 4,121, Highland County = 50, Lexington = 529, Rockbridge County = 503, Rockingham County = 3,422, Staunton = 1,362, Waynesboro = 1,019.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,759, Fauquier County = 2,142, Madison County = 265, Orange County = 828, Rappahannock County = 138.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,552, Charlottesville = 2,108, Fluvanna County = 689, Greene County = 489, Louisa County = 783, Nelson County = 314.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 117 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 16 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 88 cases and * deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 114 cases, 12 deaths
Waynesboro: Community Living Services = 30 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, December 22 - 314,481 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,591.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,705, 51 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,719,962, an increase of 31,670 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.7%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 17,083, 135 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,768, Bath County = 115, Buena Vista = 443, Harrisonburg = 4,098, Highland County = 46, Lexington = 516, Rockbridge County = 479, Rockingham County = 3,386, Staunton = 1,325, Waynesboro = 994.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,727, Fauquier County = 2,109, Madison County = 262, Orange County = 814, Rappahannock County = 139.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,509, Charlottesville = 2,089, Fluvanna County = 683, Greene County = 483, Louisa County = 768, Nelson County = 309.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Harrisonburg: Accordius Health at Harrisonburg = 117 cases, 25 deaths
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 16 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 88 cases and * deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 114 cases, 12 deaths
Waynesboro: Community Living Services = 30 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, December 21 - 310,890 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,042.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,654, 4 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,688,292, an increase of 42,084 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 16,948, 70 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,723, Bath County = 112, Buena Vista = 443, Harrisonburg = 4,077, Highland County = 46, Lexington = 511, Rockbridge County = 476, Rockingham County = 3,364, Staunton = 1,316, Waynesboro = 993.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,723, Fauquier County = 2,096, Madison County = 258, Orange County = 806, Rappahannock County = 136.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,483, Charlottesville = 2,086, Fluvanna County = 675, Greene County = 473, Louisa County = 754, Nelson County = 300.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Madison: Mountain View Nursing Home = 16 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 88 cases and * deaths, King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 114 cases, 12 deaths
Waynesboro: Community Living Services = 30 cases, 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, December 20 - 306,848 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,876.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,650, 7 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 16,878, 375more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,646,208, an increase of 59,545 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.5%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,641, Bath County = 111, Buena Vista = 436, Harrisonburg = 4,063, Highland County = 41, Lexington = 499, Rockbridge County = 462, Rockingham County = 3,295, Staunton = 1,308, Waynesboro = 991.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,700, Fauquier County = 2,067, Madison County = 257, Orange County = 793, Rappahannock County = 135.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,469, Charlottesville = 2,081, Fluvanna County = 673, Greene County = 468, Louisa County = 742, Nelson County = 296.
Saturday, December 20 - 302,972 total COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,584.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,643, 45 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 16,503, 321 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,586,663, an increase of 77,780 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.4%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,589, Bath County = 109, Buena Vista = 433, Harrisonburg = 4,039, Highland County = 39, Lexington = 491, Rockbridge County = 452, Rockingham County = 3,241, Staunton = 1,289, Waynesboro = 984.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,685, Fauquier County = 2,040, Madison County = 254, Orange County = 785, Rappahannock County = 133.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,433, Charlottesville = 2,062, Fluvanna County = 663, Greene County = 456, Louisa County = 722, Nelson County = 277.
Friday, December 18- 299,388 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,295.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,598, 45 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 16,503, 181 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,508,883, an increase of 32,116 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.8%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,536, Bath County = 107, Buena Vista = 426, Harrisonburg = 4,028, Highland County = 38, Lexington = 467, Rockbridge County = 434, Rockingham County = 3,189, Staunton = 1,255, Waynesboro = 959.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,655, Fauquier County = 1,994, Madison County = 251, Orange County = 774, Rappahannock County = 131.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,408, Charlottesville = 2,050, Fluvanna County = 661, Greene County = 449, Louisa County = 714, Nelson County = 270.
Thursday, December 17 - 296,093 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,853.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,553, 45 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,476,767, an increase of 44,774 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 16,503, 150 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,497, Bath County = 105, Buena Vista = 424, Harrisonburg = 4,000, Highland County = 32, Lexington = 460, Rockbridge County = 430, Rockingham County = 3,145, Staunton = 1,218, Waynesboro = 945.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,645, Fauquier County = 1,965, Madison County = 249, Orange County = 758, Rappahannock County = 132.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,394, Charlottesville = 2,048, Fluvanna County = 655, Greene County = 449, Louisa County = 709, Nelson County = 268.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 84 cases and * deaths
Wednesday, December 16 - 292,240 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,931.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,508, 38 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,431,993, an increase of 37,329 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 11.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 16,353, 166 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,436, Bath County = 100, Buena Vista = 417, Harrisonburg = 3,905, Highland County = 32, Lexington = 451, Rockbridge County = 423, Rockingham County = 3,035, Staunton = 1,179, Waynesboro = 912.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,603, Fauquier County = 1,931, Madison County = 239, Orange County = 738, Rappahannock County = 123.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,351, Charlottesville = 2,036, Fluvanna County = 647, Greene County = 432, Louisa County = 691, Nelson County = 266.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 84 cases and * deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, December 15 - 288,309 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,160.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,470, 56 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,394,664, an increase of 36,182 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 16,187, 114 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,414, Bath County = 100, Buena Vista = 409, Harrisonburg = 3,872, Highland County = 32, Lexington = 438, Rockbridge County = 405, Rockingham County = 2,974, Staunton = 1,141, Waynesboro = 903.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,563, Fauquier County = 1,910, Madison County = 238, Orange County = 730, Rappahannock County = 122.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,319, Charlottesville = 2,030, Fluvanna County = 640, Greene County = 431, Louisa County = 680, Nelson County = 260.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 84 cases and * deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, December 14 - 285,149 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,240.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,414, 3 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,358,482, an increase of 29,216 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.9%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 16,073, 59 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,352, Bath County = 97, Buena Vista = 406, Harrisonburg = 3,821, Highland County = 32, Lexington = 435, Rockbridge County = 383, Rockingham County = 2,880, Staunton = 1,103, Waynesboro = 888.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,558, Fauquier County = 1,895, Madison County = 237, Orange County = 728, Rappahannock County = 122.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,303, Charlottesville = 2,022, Fluvanna County = 633, Greene County = 429, Louisa County = 678, Nelson County = 255.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 84 cases and * deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, December 13 - 281,909 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,294.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,411, 2 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,329,266, an increase of 37,552 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 16,014, 47 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,103, Bath County = 97, Buena Vista = 405, Harrisonburg = 3,804, Highland County = 32, Lexington = 436, Rockbridge County = 374, Rockingham County = 2,851, Staunton = 1,095, Waynesboro = 880.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,540, Fauquier County = 1,869, Madison County = 232, Orange County = 719, Rappahannock County = 121.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,269, Charlottesville = 2,008, Fluvanna County = 618, Greene County = 427, Louisa County = 663, Nelson County = 247.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 67 cases and 0 deaths, King’s Daughter Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 113 cases and 10 deaths
Saturday, December 12 - 278,615 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,177.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,409, 39 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,291,714, an increase of 53,932 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.9%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 15,967, 103 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 2,012, Bath County = 97, Buena Vista = 402, Harrisonburg = 3,793, Highland County = 31, Lexington = 432, Rockbridge County = 369, Rockingham County = 2,834, Staunton = 1,089, Waynesboro = 869.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,503, Fauquier County = 1,838, Madison County = 224, Orange County = 703, Rappahannock County = 119.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,250, Charlottesville = 2,003, Fluvanna County = 612, Greene County = 425, Louisa County = 657, Nelson County = 240.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 67 cases and 0 deaths, King’s Daughter Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 113 cases and 10 deaths
Friday, December 11 - 274,438 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,395.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,370, 35 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,237,782, an increase of 47,373 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 15,864, 141 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,933, Bath County = 97, Buena Vista = 396, Harrisonburg = 3,754, Highland County = 31, Lexington = 425, Rockbridge County = 357, Rockingham County = 2,777, Staunton = 1,041, Waynesboro = 831.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,493, Fauquier County = 1,814, Madison County = 224, Orange County = 699, Rappahannock County = 114.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,212, Charlottesville = 1,977, Fluvanna County = 593, Greene County = 412, Louisa County = 647, Nelson County = 228.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 67 cases and 0 deaths, King’s Daughter Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 113 cases and 10 deaths
Thursday, December 10 - 271,043 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,915.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,335, 54 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,190,409, an increase of 40,999 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 11.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 15,723, 131 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,906, Bath County = 89, Buena Vista = 372, Harrisonburg = 3,727, Highland County = 30, Lexington = 419, Rockbridge County = 350, Rockingham County = 2,743, Staunton = 1,021, Waynesboro = 810.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,469, Fauquier County = 1,769, Madison County = 216, Orange County = 686, Rappahannock County = 112.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,203, Charlottesville = 1,965, Fluvanna County = 589, Greene County = 408, Louisa County = 641, Nelson County = 219.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 67 cases and 0 deaths, King’s Daughter Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 113 cases and 10 deaths
Wednesday, December 9 - 267,128 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,398.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,281, 21 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,149,410, an increase of 40,955 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.9%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 15,592, 125 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,694, Bath County = 85, Buena Vista = 358, Harrisonburg = 3,680, Highland County = 27, Lexington = 411, Rockbridge County = 341, Rockingham County = 2,667, Staunton = 1,039, Waynesboro = 791.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,412, Fauquier County = 1,746, Madison County = 216, Orange County = 679, Rappahannock County = 112.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,161, Charlottesville = 1,958, Fluvanna County = 566, Greene County = 403, Louisa County = 624, Nelson County = 216.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 67 cases and 0 deaths, King’s Daughter Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 113 cases and 10 deaths
Tuesday, December 8 - 262,730 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,860.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,260, 52 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,108,455, an increase of 34,053 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.9%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 15,467, 111 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,527, Bath County = 79, Buena Vista = 357, Harrisonburg = 3,669, Highland County = 27, Lexington = 408, Rockbridge County = 333, Rockingham County = 2,632, Staunton = 1,102, Waynesboro = 739.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,392, Fauquier County = 1,714, Madison County = 210, Orange County = 674, Rappahannock County = 111.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,118, Charlottesville = 1,946, Fluvanna County = 561, Greene County = 399, Louisa County = 618, Nelson County = 210.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 67 cases and 0 deaths, King’s Daughter Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 113 cases and 10 deaths
Monday, December 7 - 258,870 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,817.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,208, 8 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,074,402, an increase of 34,615 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 15,356, 61 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,466, Bath County = 77, Buena Vista = 350, Harrisonburg = 3,660, Highland County = 26, Lexington = 410, Rockbridge County = 329, Rockingham County = 2,623, Staunton = 1,136, Waynesboro = 738.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,385, Fauquier County = 1,702, Madison County = 205, Orange County = 670, Rappahannock County = 110.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,101, Charlottesville = 1,940, Fluvanna County = 553, Greene County = 397, Louisa County = 609, Nelson County = 210.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 28 cases and 0 deaths, King’s Daughter Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 110 cases and 10 deaths
Sunday, December 6 - 255,053 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,880.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,200, 3 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 4,039,787, an increase of 67,497 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.6%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 15,295, 40 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,437, Bath County = 73, Buena Vista = 336, Harrisonburg = 3,613, Highland County = 27, Lexington = 401, Rockbridge County = 323, Rockingham County = 2,556, Staunton = 1,088, Waynesboro = 724.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,367, Fauquier County = 1,674, Madison County = 204, Orange County = 666, Rappahannock County = 107.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,070, Charlottesville = 1,925, Fluvanna County = 538, Greene County = 389, Louisa County = 589, Nelson County = 207.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 28 cases and 0 deaths, King’s Daughter Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 110 cases and 10 deaths
Saturday, December 5 - 251,173 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,793. VDH says the high case count reported today is due to some results being backlogged. It reminds everyone that cases are not reported on the day the patient became ill, but on the day they have been classified as meeting the case definition for COVID-19.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,197, 37 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,972,290, an increase of 65,193 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 15,255, 139 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,399, Bath County = 69, Buena Vista = 310, Harrisonburg = 3,565, Highland County = 25, Lexington = 381, Rockbridge County = 317, Rockingham County = 2,469, Staunton = 1,069, Waynesboro = 715.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,326, Fauquier County = 1,633, Madison County = 200, Orange County = 639, Rappahannock County = 103.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 2,030, Charlottesville = 1,908, Fluvanna County = 522, Greene County = 383, Louisa County = 571, Nelson County = 202.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 28 cases and 0 deaths, King’s Daughter Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 110 cases and 10 deaths
Friday, December 4 - 247,380 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,877.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,160, 13 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,907,097, an increase of 37,809 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 15,116, 102 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,339, Bath County = 67, Buena Vista = 299, Harrisonburg = 3,529, Highland County = 23, Lexington = 374, Rockbridge County = 305, Rockingham County = 2,417, Staunton = 1,024, Waynesboro = 678.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,294, Fauquier County = 1,599, Madison County = 195, Orange County = 624, Rappahannock County = 100.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,979, Charlottesville = 1,890, Fluvanna County = 511, Greene County = 380, Louisa County = 552, Nelson County = 198.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 28 cases and 0 deaths, King’s Daughter Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 110 cases and 10 deaths
Thursday, December 3 - 244,503 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,023.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,147, 34 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,869,288, an increase of 16,875 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 15,014, 131 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,294, Bath County = 67, Buena Vista = 281, Harrisonburg = 3,498, Highland County = 22, Lexington = 366, Rockbridge County = 293, Rockingham County = 2,357, Staunton = 1,006, Waynesboro = 672.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,264, Fauquier County = 1,559, Madison County = 194, Orange County = 620, Rappahannock County = 98.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,939, Charlottesville = 1,872, Fluvanna County = 505, Greene County = 375, Louisa County = 547, Nelson County = 192.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 28 cases and 0 deaths, King’s Daughter Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 110 cases and 10 deaths
Wednesday, December 2 - 242,480 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,417.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,113, 20 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,852,413, an increase of 20,195 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,883, 158 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,262, Bath County = 66, Buena Vista = 275, Harrisonburg = 3,493, Highland County = 17, Lexington = 365, Rockbridge County = 288, Rockingham County = 2,343, Staunton = 987, Waynesboro = 653.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,256, Fauquier County = 1,540, Madison County = 192, Orange County = 614, Rappahannock County = 96.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,932, Charlottesville = 1,864, Fluvanna County = 504, Greene County = 373, Louisa County = 545, Nelson County = 190.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 28 cases and 0 deaths, King’s Daughter Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 110 cases and 10 deaths
Tuesday, December 1 - 240,063 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,228.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,093, 31 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,832,218, an increase of 23,747 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,725, 106 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,231, Bath County = 65, Buena Vista = 275, Harrisonburg = 3,482, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 363, Rockbridge County = 283, Rockingham County = 2,293, Staunton = 960, Waynesboro = 648.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,245, Fauquier County = 1,518, Madison County = 191, Orange County = 605, Rappahannock County = 93.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,921, Charlottesville = 1,860, Fluvanna County = 503, Greene County = 370, Louisa County = 538, Nelson County = 188.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 28 cases and 0 deaths, King’s Daughter Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 110 cases and 10 deaths
Monday, November 30 - 237,835 COVID-19 Cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,893.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,062, 4 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,808,471, an increase of 20,051 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,619, 47 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,177, Bath County = 62, Buena Vista = 267, Harrisonburg = 3,472, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 356, Rockbridge County = 263, Rockingham County = 2,270, Staunton = 912, Waynesboro = 626.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,240, Fauquier County = 1,508, Madison County = 190, Orange County = 599, Rappahannock County = 92.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,908, Charlottesville = 1,854, Fluvanna County = 498, Greene County = 368, Louisa County = 532, Nelson County = 184.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Staunton: Envoy of Staunton = 28 cases and 0 deaths, King’s Daughter Community Health and Rehabilitation Center = 110 cases and 10 deaths
Sunday, November 29 - 235,942 COVID19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,325.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,058, 4 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,572, 121 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,788,420, an increase of 18,308 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.4%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,166, Bath County = 61, Buena Vista = 264, Harrisonburg = 3,471, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 355, Rockbridge County = 264, Rockingham County = 2,264, Staunton = 706, Waynesboro = 622.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,230, Fauquier County = 1,484, Madison County = 189, Orange County = 591, Rappahannock County = 87.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,903, Charlottesville = 1,848, Fluvanna County = 498, Greene County = 369, Louisa County = 529, Nelson County = 183.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Saturday, November 28 - 233,617 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,173.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,054, 10 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,451, 65 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,770,112, an increase of 31,567 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.3%.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,161, Bath County = 61, Buena Vista = 263, Harrisonburg = 3,461, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 351, Rockbridge County = 259, Rockingham County = 2,253, Staunton = 694, Waynesboro = 618.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,210, Fauquier County = 1,430, Madison County = 185, Orange County = 569, Rappahannock County = 83.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,896, Charlottesville = 1,848, Fluvanna County = 494, Greene County = 368, Louisa County = 523, Nelson County = 182.
Friday, November 27 - 230,444 COVID-19 Cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,544.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,044, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,738,545, an increase of 38,436 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,451, 34 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,151, Bath County = 60, Buena Vista = 255, Harrisonburg = 3,424, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 344, Rockbridge County = 252, Rockingham County = 2,203, Staunton = 674, Waynesboro = 613.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,209, Fauquier County = 1,427, Madison County = 185, Orange County = 571, Rappahannock County = 83.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,886, Charlottesville = 1,847, Fluvanna County = 489, Greene County = 362, Louisa County = 515, Nelson County = 182.
Thursday, November 26 - 228,900 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,600.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,029, 21 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,700,109, an increase of 36,427 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,417, 105 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,142, Bath County = 60, Buena Vista = 256, Harrisonburg = 3,422, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 343, Rockbridge County = 250, Rockingham County = 2,194, Staunton = 670, Waynesboro = 608.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,207, Fauquier County = 1,424, Madison County = 185, Orange County = 569, Rappahannock County = 82.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,870, Charlottesville = 1,835, Fluvanna County = 486, Greene County = 360, Louisa County = 508, Nelson County = 179.
Wednesday, November 25 -226,300
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 226,300 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, November 25.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,718.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 4,008, 29 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,663,682, an increase of 38,310 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.5%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,312, 100 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,091, Bath County = 59, Buena Vista = 251, Harrisonburg = 3,397, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 340, Rockbridge County = 242, Rockingham County = 2,176, Staunton = 626, Waynesboro = 580.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,132, Fauquier County = 1,405, Madison County = 183, Orange County = 548, Rappahannock County = 80.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,840, Charlottesville = 1,823, Fluvanna County = 485, Greene County = 355, Louisa County = 498, Nelson County = 178.
Tuesday, November 24 - 223,582 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,544.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,979, 37 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,625,372, an increase of 33,208 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.4%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,212, 116 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,072, Bath County = 59, Buena Vista = 242, Harrisonburg = 3,390, Highland County = 16, Lexington = 335, Rockbridge County = 236, Rockingham County = 2,173, Staunton = 611, Waynesboro = 576.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,068, Fauquier County = 1,401, Madison County = 182, Orange County = 545, Rappahannock County = 79.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,834, Charlottesville = 1,815, Fluvanna County = 484, Greene County = 355, Louisa County = 492, Nelson County = 172.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Monday, November 23 - 221,038 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,242.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,942, 4 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,592,164 , an increase of 47,573 since yesterday.
Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.2%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,096, 50 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,059, Bath County = 58, Buena Vista = 238, Harrisonburg = 3,374, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 333, Rockbridge County = 235, Rockingham County = 2,147, Staunton = 588, Waynesboro = 560.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 2,050, Fauquier County = 1,387, Madison County = 182, Orange County = 540, Rappahannock County = 78.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,821, Charlottesville = 1,808, Fluvanna County = 481, Greene County = 350, Louisa County = 484, Nelson County = 171.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Sunday, November 22 - 217,796 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,117.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,938, no new deaths reported.
The total number of people tested is 3,489,267, an increase of 55,324 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters tested is 7.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.1%
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,046, 29 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,036, Bath County = 56, Buena Vista = 229, Harrisonburg = 3,359, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 326, Rockbridge County = 223, Rockingham County = 2,126, Staunton = 573, Waynesboro = 540.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,877, Fauquier County = 1,346, Madison County = 175, Orange County = 522, Rappahannock County = 76.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,803, Charlottesville = 1,800, Fluvanna County = 475, Greene County 348, Louisa County = 474, Nelson County = 170.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Saturday, November 21- 215,679 COVID-19 Cases -
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,544.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,938, 26 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,489,267, an increase of 233,272 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate for total number of people tested is 7.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.8%
The total number of hospitalizations is 14,017, 202 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 1,018, Bath County = 51, Buena Vista = 219, Harrisonburg = 3,347, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 321, Rockbridge County = 220, Rockingham County = 2,110, Staunton = 562, Waynesboro = 527.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,872, Fauquier County = 1,337, Madison County = 173, Orange County = 518, Rappahannock County = 75.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,786, Charlottesville = 1,788, Fluvanna County = 472, Greene County 341, Louisa County = 467, Nelson County = 164.
Friday, November 20 - 213,331 COVID-19 Cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,544.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,912, 76 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,255,995, an increase of 183,605 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate for total number of people tested is 7.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.0%
The total number of hospitalizations is 13,815, 99 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 985, Bath County = 48, Buena Vista = 209, Harrisonburg = 3,319, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 315, Rockbridge County = 214, Rockingham County = 2,063, Staunton = 548, Waynesboro = 502.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,866, Fauquier County = 1,332, Madison County = 171, Orange County = 515, Rappahannock County = 75.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,767, Charlottesville = 1,777, Fluvanna County = 471, Greene County 340, Louisa County = 464, Nelson County = 159.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Thursday, November 19 - 210,787 COVID-19 Cases:
he Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 210,787 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, November 19.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,954.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,836, 36 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,255,995, an increase of 26,817 since yesterday.
8.3% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 13,815, 108 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 954, Bath County = 46, Buena Vista = 204, Harrisonburg = 3,296, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 312, Rockbridge County = 214, Rockingham County = 2,025, Staunton = 538, Waynesboro = 497.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,854, Fauquier County = 1,309, Madison County = 171, Orange County = 502, Rappahannock County = 75.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,755, Charlottesville = 1,769, Fluvanna County = 468, Greene County = 338, Louisa County = 457, Nelson County = 155.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Wednesday, November 18 - 208,833 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,071.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,860, 25 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,229,178, an increase of 20,859 since yesterday.
8.3% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 13,707, 99 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 938, Bath County = 45, Buena Vista = 194, Harrisonburg = 3,296, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 308, Rockbridge County = 212, Rockingham County = 2,017, Staunton = 532, Waynesboro = 480.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,838, Fauquier County = 1,295, Madison County = 170, Orange County = 495, Rappahannock County = 74.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,742, Charlottesville = 1,762, Fluvanna County = 468, Greene County = 336, Louisa County = 450, Nelson County = 154.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Tuesday, November 17 - 206,762 COVD-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,125.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,835, 29 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,208,319, an increase of 27,466 since yesterday.
8.8% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 13,608, 56 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 914, Bath County = 42, Buena Vista = 189, Harrisonburg = 3,291, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 307, Rockbridge County = 207, Rockingham County = 2,005, Staunton = 518, Waynesboro = 474.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,825, Fauquier County = 1,291, Madison County = 170, Orange County = 495, Rappahannock County = 75.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,731, Charlottesville = 1,752, Fluvanna County = 466, Greene County = 335, Louisa County = 448, Nelson County = 153.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, November 16 - 204,637 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,677. VDH says this is due to a catch-up from its data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,806, 6 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 3,180,853, an increase of 18,395 since yesterday.
8.6% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 13,552, 48 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 870, Bath County = 39, Buena Vista = 173, Harrisonburg = 3,256, Highland County = 14, Lexington = 293, Rockbridge County = 202, Rockingham County = 1,978, Staunton = 500, Waynesboro = 462.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,787, Fauquier County = 1,264, Madison County = 168, Orange County = 487, Rappahannock County = 72.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,723, Charlottesville = 1,742, Fluvanna County = 464, Greene County = 334, Louisa County = 446, Nelson County = 153.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress, updated once a week)
Albemarle County: Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville: Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.