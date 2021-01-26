Scottsville partners with Bread of Life Food Pantry

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nearly 100 Scottsville families are receiving gift cards to area restaurants and grocery stores.
With a partnership between the Town of Scottsville and the Bread of Life Food Pantry a total of $20,000 was distributed to families by way of gift cards.
The money comes from CARES Act funding and the town says its great to see that money put to use in the local economy.
“We appreciate that the CARES money can continue to cycle through the local economy and help families in need while also supporting local jobs,” Town Administrator Matt Lawless said.
Selected families were given the opportunity to select three $25 gift cards to participating restaurants, as well as a $50 gift card to the Food Lion in Scottsville.
Restaurants that participated are: Amici’s Italian Restaurant, Baines Books & Coffee, Beijing Kitchen, Farmstead Ferments, Lumpkins Restaurant, Subway, Tavern on the James, and Lucky’s Market.
