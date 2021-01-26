Richmond man becomes second person caught with gun at airport this month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration says a Richmond man has become the second person to be caught with a gun at Richmond International Airport this month.
On Jan. 25, TSA officers caught a Richmond man with a loaded .380 caliber handgun in his back pocket at the security checkpoint.
The handgun loaded with seven bullets including one in the chamber.
After alerting airport police, the handgun was confiscated and the man was cited on a weapons charge, the TSA said.
“Carrying around a loaded gun in your pocket with a bullet in the chamber is no joke. It’s an accident waiting to happen,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport. “Now this individual faces a stiff Federal financial civil penalty.”
TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.
Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.
