Rain, Sleet and Freezing Rain Tonight Into Tuesday AM

A cold rain for most locations tonight. The Blue Ridge Mountains and higher elevations in the Valley and some parts of Central Virginia will see more in the way of icing from freezing rain. Temperatures locked in the low to mid 30s, with areas of fog and freezing fog as well. This storm system will keep us soggy through early Tuesday. Skies should begin to clear by Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures will range from the mid 40s to low 50s by afternoon. Another quick moving storm system will bring a chance for light snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.