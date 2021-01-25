Rain, Sleet and Freezing Rain Tonight Into Tuesday AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Weather ADVISORY for the Valley and parts of Central VA. Winter Storm WARNING for the Blue Ridge Mountains until 7 AM Tuesday. These areas more in the way of icing from freezing rain on untreated and elevated surfaces. Amounts on the mountain ridge tops will likely exceed a quarter inch. Remain alert for icy conditions!
A cold rain for most locations tonight. The Blue Ridge Mountains and higher elevations in the Valley and some parts of Central Virginia will see more in the way of icing from freezing rain. Temperatures locked in the low to mid 30s, with areas of fog and freezing fog as well. This storm system will keep us soggy through early Tuesday. Skies should begin to clear by Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures will range from the mid 40s to low 50s by afternoon. Another quick moving storm system will bring a chance for light snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Tonight: Rain and areas of Freezing Rain, Fog and areas of Freezing Fog. Low: low to mid 30s
Tuesday: Morning rain and freezing rain ending. Some PM clearing. Highs mid 40s to low 50s. Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, late night - light snow. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Thursday: Morning light snow ending. Some PM clearing. Highs upper 30s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Sunday: Cloudy, Wintry Mix to rain. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 30s.
Monday: Am clouds, then clearing. Highs low to mid 40s.
